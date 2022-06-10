Nothing compares to the tantalizing aroma of sizzling hamburgers and chicken wafting irresistibly from the grill. But the “thrilling of grilling” can also be accompanied by unexpected hazards. According to a 2020 National Fire Prevention Association study, between 2014-2018 grill fires annually caused over 10,000 home structure/outdoor fires, ten deaths, 160 injuries and a staggering $149 million in property damage! Failure to clean grills, leaks or breaks, alcohol, unattended grills and grills located next to flammable surfaces were major causes of these fires. Apply these six safety tips to enjoy safe summer barbecues:
1. Always think safety.
To avoid a fireball in the face caused by built up gas, don’t turn on the gas while your grill lid is closed and then open the lid to light the grill! Cooking food attracts hungry children and pets, so enforce a three-foot safety circle around the grill. Remind guests never to touch a hot grill. Position your grill ten feet or more from your home or structure and not under overhangs or awnings. Keep flammable materials away from your grill and don’t use it indoors or in the garage because it can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Clean the grill of grease that can cause flare-ups.
2. Don’t drink and grill.
According to a 2021 ValuePenguin.com survey, an intoxicated griller is four times more likely to be injured than a sober one and over 35% of grillers admitted to lighting up the grill while “lit” themselves! If you must drink, designate a sober griller or cook your food while sober and warm it in your oven until mealtime.
3. Be prepared.
Know your insurance coverage in case of an accident. Keep an approved fire extinguisher near the grill and teach your household how to use it. Inspect your grill before every use and if you find leaks or damage to your grill do not use it until checked out. To check for leaks, prepare a mixture of half dish soap and half water and rub this on the hoses and connections. With the grill lid open turn on the gas and if you see large bubbles this indicates loose connections or holes in the tubes. Tighten connections and/or replace the tubes.
4. Cook food properly.
In a 2021 article by Andrew Hurst, he reported that 22% of Americans feel they got food poisoning at a cookout and that 67% of grillers acknowledged that they did not use a meat thermometer. Despite how well-cooked food may look, without checking with a meat thermometer, you risk everyone’s health.
5. Don’t go AWOL.
Because fires can double in size every minute, never leave your grill unattended. Plan all your prep work ahead of grilling so you do not have to go AWOL from your post. However, if you must leave, ask someone who knows how to grill to stay with it until you return.
6. Putting out the fire.
To limit potential flare-ups, do not overload your grill with fatty meats. If flare-ups do occur, shut the fire down by shutting the lid to cut off oxygen, turning the gas off or using the fire extinguisher. But realize — with a fire — every second counts. When in doubt, do not hesitate to all 9-1-1!
Backyard grilling can create delicious food and many fond memories. By always being safety conscious, your safe grilling summer begins today!
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
