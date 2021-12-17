One of the far-reaching impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the expansion of remote working. More employees are finding such significant value in working from home that many would take a substantial cut in pay to continue. Here are some insightful tips that can increase your productivity and work enjoyment.
Home Office Hack #1 — Go Big!
Recently I hooked up a large unused flat screen television to my computer. With as much time as I sit in front of a computer screen, I REALLY enjoy going from looking at a seventeen-inch screen to a thirty-three inch one. I also bought a 4-inch lift for my television screen. These two moves have helped me be more effective and eliminated a sore neck from looking down to type.
Home Office Hack #2 — Save on ink!
Printer ink is one of the biggest home office expenses. A few months ago, I started seeing commercials for the Epson cartridge-free printers. Before we purchased more ink for our two printers, we made the move and bought the Epson Et-4760 All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank printer. The set up was easy, we love printing so much and barely putting a dent in the ink supply, and no more being a “Print Miser!” With the ink bottles that come with the printer, you can print up to 7,500 pages in black and white or 6,000 pages in color!!
Home Office Hack #3 — Never lose touch.
In the event of a catastrophic power outage, don’t be without cell phone power. Recently I bought a EtonFRX3+ hand crank and solar powered emergency radio for about $50. This rugged, portable device also includes a flashlight and cell phone charger. No home should be without it!
Home Office Hack #4 — Protect your
identity.
With the increase in identity theft, everyone should own a cross-cut document shredder. Any document that you toss in the garbage is a potential identity theft risk because “dumpster divers” can steal your trash and trash your identity! Your outgoing mail is also at risk in your mailbox as a criminal can steal your outgoing bills and change the payee on your checks. We have a private post office box to securely receive and send mail.
Home Office Hack #5 — Lights, camera, action!
With the increase in video conferencing, podcasts, and You Tube video, this next device is on our short bucket list. I saw a full-page color ad in the Wall Street Journal about the ATEM Mini Pro compact television studio from Blackmagicdesign.com. For $295-$795, you can now have a compact television studio in your home that lets you create live stream and presentation videos.
Home Office Hack #6 — Scan and Go.
If your job involves expense accounts and you are on the go, a mobile scanner is an absolute must. While most printers have a scanner, it can be a hassle to scan a lot of documents or receipts. I have a portable scanner that quickly fits in my attaché case and is easy to use. This is also great for scanning numerous business cards into a CRM program.
Home Office Hack #7 — Microsoft Word tech tips.
Here are two key tips for using Microsoft Word. The “Dictate” feature on the home screen writes your words by voice. When you want a new line just say, “New Line.”
The “Read Aloud” feature, under the “review” tab, enables the computer to read your work back to you. This is a great feature for editing.
Apply these tips for a more productive 2022! Share some of your own hacks with me at reendwaterman@gmail.com.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
