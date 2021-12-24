Doing the laundry is an onerous task that puts the “drudge” into drudgery. But cheer up because HGTV’s Patrick Richardson, better known as “The Laundry Guy,” is putting a whole new spin on laundry! What you learned from your parents about laundry may be as outdated as the technology of last year’s washer!
Featured on HGTV and You Tube, Richardson has a new show coming out on Discovery+. While reading the December-January issue of Reader’s Digest, I became fascinated by the revolutionary ideas he shared on the “New Rules of Laundry.” These game-changing tips for taming the laundry monster come from his new book, “Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore.”
Laundry Hack #1 — Be a smart sorter.
Separate your laundry into 4-5 piles: whites (including button down shirts, bras, socks, sheets, and towels), blacks, cool colors (blues, greens, grays, and purples), warm colors (oranges, reds, browns, and yellows), and high-performance workout clothes (including fleeces.)
Laundry Hack #2 — You are in hot water now!
Contrary to what you may have been told or what labels say, HOT is the WAY to clean clothes. Detergents designed for cold water are created to work in water that is 58-62 degrees. However, in most homes cold water settings only reach around 53 degrees---which means your detergent does not dissolve properly and cannot clean clothes effectively.
Laundry Hack #3 — Take the express lane.
The Express Cycle (a.k.a. the “fast” or “quick” cycle) runs for about 28 minutes and is more than enough to clean your clothes. This shorter cycle will also be gentler on your clothes which will help them last longer.
Laundry Hack #4 — Bye-bye bleach!
Because white fabrics have been treated with an optic white dye, using chlorine bleach will yellow your white clothes. To clean white clothes simply add a tablespoon of chlorine-free oxygen bleach (a.k.a. percarbonate) and wash them with a gentle soap. (Don’t do this with woolens or silk though!)
Laundry Hack #5 — Avoid fabric softener and dryer sheets.
Fabric softeners and dryer sheets are not healthy for us. And when you add a fabric softener to a load of towels, you reduce their absorbency by as much as 80% because you have coated them with a layer of silicone!
A healthier and more effective solution is to use wool dryer balls, which reduces drying time by up to 40%. I bought one recently from Berry Bush Farms (www.berrybushfarm.com). Owner Janet Ottenwaelder explained to me that felted woolen laundry balls bounce between folds of clothes and circulate warm air between wet items. This gentle friction makes clothing static-free and softer—without the need for chemically laden products. These balls also absorb moisture, allowing your clothes to dry faster.
Laundry Hack #6 — Keep singing the blues.
To keep your blue jeans from fading, soak them overnight in a tub of water with a tablespoon of bluing (you can make it yourself or buy at the store). If the color is not right, repeat the process. If you want to maintain that deep store-bought blue, soak your jeans overnight in a bowl of hot water with one-quarter cup of salt. Then wash and dry as normal.
Laundry Hack #7 — Refresh your clothes.
To skip doing some laundry when your clothes have absorbed unwelcome smells, either hang outdoors or pour some inexpensive vodka in a spray bottle and spray your clothes. This will kill bacteria and the smells and works on carpets to eliminate pet odors!
To reduce the time you invest in laundry, make a clean sweep by watching Patrick’s show or pick up his latest book.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
