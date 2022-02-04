For over three decades I guided countless sellers through an enjoyable home selling process. It was a rewarding career that allowed me to impart useful home selling knowledge to both new and experienced sellers that would benefit them for a lifetime.
These seven tips can help you reap the same benefits and avoid numerous pitfalls in selling your home.
1. Get the “Selling Mindset”
One of the most insightful tips I shared with my clients is this — the way you live in a home and the way you sell it are two entirely different concepts. If you understand this and make temporary adjustments to your lifestyle, you will enjoy the selling process and see more money at closing! Making short term sacrifices and dealing with minor inconveniences (like last minute showings) can lead to long term positive consequences.
2. Realize Your Home is a Commodity
The moment you place your home for sale it becomes a commodity. And your goal becomes how to get the most money for it. Touch up paint, replace doorknobs, clean the carpets, and update where needed. When buyers walk through a house they act like calculators — not adding up but instead deducting from the price of your home the cost of needed repairs or updating. To realize a greater return at settlement, enhance and update your home before anyone comes to see it.
3. Make Showings Easy
Make showing your home an uncomplicated process by avoiding a 24-hour advance showing notice or requiring the listing agent to be present at all showings. Do not refuse to have a lockbox on your property. Your goal is to get as many qualified buyers as possible through your home as soon as possible.
4. Use a “For Sale” Sign
A posted real estate “for sale” sign in your yard is one of the most potent sales tools for a seller. On numerous occasions I received an offer within hours of listing a home because someone who wanted to move into this neighborhood made a quick offer before any marketing even began. This is especially true in today’s fiery market with buyers hungry for inventory!
5. Unclutter
Once you list your home, start organizing and packing. To genuinely appreciate your home, buyers need to view uncluttered open space in rooms, closets and along walls. In home selling, less truly is more. If your closets, drawers and shelves overflow, you unconsciously convey the message to buyers that your home is too small. Also, if buyers do not like your decorating style, they may decide against your home, so make your home’s palette as neutral as possible.
6. Place Valuables Out of Reach
Have valuable collectibles, firearms or jewelry? Do not advertise your valuables to the world, pack them away. If you have delicate pottery, statuary or glass collectibles, display them out of the reach of curious children who may accompany parents on showings.
7. Avoid Overpricing
The definition of fair market value is “the price for which a seller is willing to sell, and a buyer is willing to pay.” Even in this market with limited inventory, many buyers may decline to offer more than recent sales data can support. If you list your home significantly above comparable home prices, you may unwittingly limit showings, and if a major market downturn suddenly occurs, you may miss a strong selling market and not be able to sell.
These tips can help make this process truly memorable. If you have other tips that have helped you in the past, I would love to read them. Please email them to me at reendwaterman@gmail.com.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
