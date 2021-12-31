Making home safer for your children is every parent’s desire. But few know that the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in the United States is choking on objects that obstruct the airways. Infants, young children, people with neurological disorders and the elderly are most susceptible. If someone in your home begins to choke — every second counts — so knowing how to quickly dislodge foreign objects can save lives!
With infants and small children, the two keys are intentionality and attention. These seven tips, while not exhaustive, will give parents, grandparents and caregivers a good safety refresher:
Children are explorers.
An infant or toddler explores his/her world as much as possible, and nothing is off limits. Being mindful of this and going to every length necessary to keep little ones under constant observation is worth every sacrifice.
Choking is preventable.
Since infants and toddlers will put anything in their mouths, remove small objects such as coins, buttons, small toys, marbles, rubber bands, pen caps, magnets, dogfood or small parts that could cause choking. Involve your whole family in regularly performing a scavenger hunt, each searching under furniture and between cushions for small objects children could swallow.
Use age-appropriate toys.
Do not give your children toys just because they are on sale or let them play with hand-me-downs from older siblings. Toys are rated with a particular age range to prevent potential choking hazards.
Ban balloons.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, latex balloons are the leading cause of child choking deaths in America (accounting for nearly 38% of all toy-associated choking deaths between 2001-2014). Deaths can occur through sucking balloons into a child’s mouth to inflate them, swallowing them, or chewing off pieces of them. Uninflated balloons or pieces of broken balloons can conform to a child’s throat preventing breathing. Latex balloons should not be used around children under eight years of age and all broken pieces need to be removed immediately.
Avoid choking on food.
Over 50% of all choking occurrences involve food, so it is imperative to evaluate foods before feeding your child. At the top of the list of potentially choke-causing foods are grapes, raw carrots, hot dogs, peanuts, candy, popcorn, chewing gum and chunks of meat, cheese, or vegetables. Cut food for infants and toddlers into bite-size pieces (less than one-half inch long) and teach your children to chew their food well.
Do not leave your children unsupervised during meals. Under no circumstances should children run, lie down, walk or play while eating. Instead, they should only eat while sitting down. Instruct your older children not to give a dangerous toy or food to a younger sibling.
Learn child first aid and CPR.
Contact your local hospital, fire department or physician to discover where you can learn how to perform child CPR and life saving techniques. You can also research this online. Ensure any babysitter you hire is trained in this life saving technique.
Buy a LifeVac Airway Clearing device.
This simple device works when the Heimlich maneuver will not (such as when someone is in a wheelchair). It is a simple, non-invasive rescue device that costs less than $70 and is used by thousands of schools and fire/police/EMS departments. It is works as simply as a kitchen plunger. For more details go to www.lifevac.net. The website has especially useful information and videos demonstrating the ease of using this device. Every home, office, and restaurant should have one of these.
Learning to protect and save your child’s life is the most important thing a parent can do. Take steps today to begin securing your child’s future.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
