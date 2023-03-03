While many buyers have exited the market, the good news is that people are still buying homes. Use these seven time-tested tips to sell your home:
1. Forget the past.
Philippians 3:14 shares excellent advice about life and the real estate market, “Forgetting what lies behind I press forward.” It is essential to forget the hot market that we had and focus on making the best out of the current market. If you need to sell your home this year, the biggest adjustment to make is in your mental attitude.
2. Hire a seasoned listing agent.
In a challenging market, choosing the right broker to list your home is essential. This is not the market to use a relative who is just getting into the business or someone to whom you owe a favor, but instead you need to select an agent who has weathered tough markets before.
You should interview several agents and get the most objective feedback possible. An agent who can not or will not be totally honest with you does not have your best interest at heart. When interviewing agents, ask for a detailed marketing plan tailored specifically for your home, not something generic. Evaluate the best agent for you by the “battle plan” they develop to sell your home.
3. Create a wonderful first impression.
It is imperative to present your home in the best light possible. Ask every agent you interview to prepare a detailed list of recommended repairs and updates needed to sell your home. Then as long as these are not major financial expenditures, make the repairs. With a reduced number of buyers and more homes coming on the market, you want to “WOW” the buyers on their first visit. If you cannot afford to make major repairs, prepare an allowance, and ensure your agent lists that in the remarks section in the multiple list system.
Leave on lights and ambient music when your home is to be shown. Bake cookies, put fresh flowers around and make your home appealing in every way possible.
4. Get a home inspection.
Another wise move is to pay to have your home inspected by a home inspector before your home comes on the market. Make any repairs that are noted and place the inspection report binder and paid receipts where buyers can review this when viewing your home.
5. Pack Up.
Remember, in selling your home, “less is more.” If people cannot imagine where their possessions will go because your home is cluttered, they will not buy your home. If your home is clean and decluttered, buyers will spend more time there … and the more likely you are to receive an offer.
6. Price to sell.
Price your home at fair market value and you will sell. All buyers’ agents use the same data that your listing agent used to price your home and are obligated to share this information with their clients. If your home is overpriced it will not get shown.
If you question the market analysis, pay for an independent appraisal and price your property at or slightly below the appraised value. Following a hot market, many buyers will question your list price and an independent appraisal can allay many fears about overpaying.
7. Prepare to pay closing costs.
With higher interest rates comes higher loan costs. Prepare in advance to pay for points or seller closing cost help.
While we face a challenging market, the good news is that you can sell your home. Use these effective hacks and you will get to the closing table!
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
