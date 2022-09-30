According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac (the oldest publication continuously published in the country) this winter will have phenomenal precipitation — so be prepared by following these seven tips:
1. Stock Up.
Stock up on necessities, especially prescription medicines. While another pandemic lockdown may not occur, it won’t be fun being stuck in the house for an extended time with limited supplies of food, medicine and other essentials during a blizzard.
2. Clean up.
Remove all the leaves from gutters and downspouts as well as from around the house to prevent melting snow and ice causing jammed drains and basement flooding. Consider installing leaf guard devices … either through a company or with a local repair person who can install equivalent products from the hardware store for less. Clean up the garage so you can get your cars inside.
3. Empty the sandbox.
If your children still use a sandbox, empty the sand into 5-gallon buckets to spread on the driveway and walkways to melt ice naturally. If you don’t have this, you can have some delivered to your home or buy in bags (also great to have around in case you need to make sandbags to prevent flooding from tornado season).
4. Inspect the chimney.
Pay to have your chimney inspected by a professional on the inside and out. Check for creosote buildup, cracks in the brick and mortar or animal nests. All of these could cause serious problems.
5. Inspect heat sources.
Get your heat pump or oil furnace serviced. Ensure your oil tank is full and you receive automatic delivery. If you have a heat pump only, consider adding a backup heat source because below 32 degrees a heat pump provides little heat. Purchasing a generator would be a wise addition to keep your loved ones warm. If you use kerosene heaters, check for leaks and follow all safety precautions.
6. Do NOT grill inside.
Do NOT grill or barbecue food in the garage or inside the house. This could cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Have a safe backup plan to cook food in case the power goes out. Install a rack to your fireplace on which to cook food and purchase pots and pans that are designed for use over an open fire.
7. Practice car safety.
Slow down on icy roads and if your car begins skidding, take your foot off the brakes and steer with the turn. Pump brake slightly if needed. If your car gets stuck in the snow, remain calm. Keep blankets and warm clothing in the car. Buy an extra cell phone battery to power your phone. Keep a folding shovel and sand or kitty litter in the trunk in case you get stuck in ice. Store extra energy food and bottled water in the car (if it freezes you can melt it with body heat). Buy a blaze orange vest to wear if you need to stand outside and wave down help. Have an emergency flashlight with a strobe light to alert people of your location and buy a telescoping bike flag to mount to your car in case of excessive snow drifts.
Winter is when most indoor accidents and fires occur. Take the time to learn more tips on indoor safety, fire protection and child choking precautions by ordering a safety book online. If you have found this column helpful, and are not sure which book to select, consider buying “Helpful Homeowner Hacks” on Amazon. This features 44 of my top columns which readers have found to be extremely useful.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.