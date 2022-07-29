Along with boating and backyard barbecues also comes backbreaking chores like lawn care. If you don’t know what you are doing, lawn care can be a real pain in the grass! So, employ these eight tips to get your lawn looking good:
1. Get an assessment.
Creating a lush lawn involves more than cutting and watering grass. The health of your lawn involves a comprehensive approach that starts below the grass line because acidity levels directly impact the quality of your lawn and underground bugs can attract moles that can transform your lawn into a lunar landscape. Contact an arborist at your local lawn and garden center to assess PH levels and devise a strategic plan to create a lush lawn. This detailed strategy will give you an easy-to-follow plan of action that includes specific products and when to apply them.
2. Hire a pro.
If you would rather spend your weekends on the golf course, hire a company to manage your lawn care year-round. Numerous options abound for hiring a lawn care company. Concerned about protecting the Chesapeake Bay Area watershed? Then consider organic lawn companies such as Natural Lawn, Organic Lawns, and Natural Green Lawn and Pest. Also, many standard lawn care companies (such as Lawn Doctor) also may offer organic options as well.
3. Sharpen your blade.
An old logging observation, sometimes mistakenly attributed to Abraham Lincoln, goes, “If I had five minutes to chop down a tree, I’d spend the first three minutes sharpening my axe.” This also applies to your lawn mower blade. A dull blade will harm your grass by tearing it instead of making a nice, clean cut. This results in the grass losing moisture more readily. Keep a chart near your lawn mower so you can sharpen your blade after every 10 hours of mowing.
4. Adjust blade height.
It is essential to adjust your blade height in the summer. Cut warm-season grasses (Bermuda, St. Augustine, Centipede, Zoysia and Carpet) to a height of 2-3 inches and cut cool-season grasses (Kentucky Blue, Fescue, Bent and Rye) to 3-4 inches tall. Try not to cut more than one-third of the grass blade whenever you mow.
5. The Right time.
The best time to cut your lawn is from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m., with the second-best time being from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Afternoon grass cutting allows the grass to recover from the stress of cutting before mold and other diseases have a chance to set in as temperatures drop at night.
6. Be a “Grasscycler”
Use a mulching blade or let your cuttings decompose on the lawn to maintain moisture and add nitrogen back into the soil. This also helps the environment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, yard trimmings in landfills amounted to 35.4 million tons in 2018, which was 12.1 percent of solid waste generated.
7. Bug Out!
Many harmful bugs come out in full force, so treat these visits seriously. Japanese beetles, June bugs and European chafers can create bare spots. Japanese beetles also lay eggs that hatch and become grubs eating your grass from below (and also attract moles that feed on them).
8. Control weeds.
Kill weeds before they spread, but choose the right product otherwise your lawn will have a polka-dotted pattern of bare spots. There also are many weed killers you can safely make that include salt, dishwashing soap and vinegar. For ease of application, purchase a pump spray tank and treat your weeds in one application.
Apply these eight lawn care hacks to create a lush and inviting lawn that creates a positive first impression of your home to both guests and home buyers!
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
