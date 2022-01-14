Although I have addressed fire safety in a previous column, in light of this week’s tragic New York City apartment fire that killed seventeen people, here are nine essential winter fire prevention tips to prevent fires and save lives. Please share these with everyone you know:
1. P.A.S.S.S. the Foam.
The key to using a fire extinguisher properly is to P.A.S.S.S.:
P: Pull the pin.
A: Aim at base of fire.
S: Spray.
S: Sweep from side to side.
S: Stand by in case the fire re-ignites.
2. Charge Up.
Install quality batteries in your smoke alarms and consider installing a carbon monoxide detector as well.
3. Don’t Fail to Plan!
Because an American Red Cross report stated that only twenty-six percent of families have a fire escape plan, be sure to create and practice one for your household. Contact your local fire department for tips and suggestions.
4. Take Space Heater Precautions.
According to the National Fire Safety Protection Association (NFPA) space heaters annually cause over 1,700 fires and over 80% of all home heating fire fatalities. Between 2014 and 2018, January was the peak month for this type of fire. Keep anything flammable at least three feet away from your heater and plug it into a wall outlet and NOT a power strip. Maintain at least a three foot child and pet-free zone around your heater and never leave a space heater turned on and unattended.
5. Enjoy Safe Fires.
Keep a three-foot child/pet/flammable material-free zone around your fireplace and use a fireplace screen to prevent ejected embers from igniting. Be sure to have your fireplace professionally cleaned, burn a creosote cleaning log periodically and extinguish your fire before leaving the house or going to bed.
6. Electric Blanket & Heating Pad Precautions.
Check the product label to ensure your electric blanket is certified by a national testing laboratory, keep it flat while in use and never place anything on top of it (including yourself) unless it is rated for that. Because the majority of electric blanket or heating pad fires are caused these devices being more than ten years old, replace your older device with a new one that includes an automatic shut off. Never use one on a waterbed, adjustable pull-out sofa, hospital bed or recliner. Keep pets away as their claws can damage the wiring.
To safely store, unplug the power cord from the wall and blanket and place in a small bag. Fold the blanket/pad loosely to avoid making any sharp creases, place in the storage bag with the power cord. and store on a shelf with nothing on top that could damage it.
7. Grill Outdoors.
Despite longing for fresh grilled food, resist the temptation to use your grill inside the home or garage to avoid sparks or carbon monoxide poisoning.
8. Protect Children from Fire.
According to the American Red Cross, children playing with matches and lighters cause home fires that annually kill nearly three hundred people and result in over $280 million in property damage. Starting fires with matches, lighters, candles, cigarettes, fireworks and stoves is the leading cause of deaths among preschool children. Teach your children about fire safety and keep all these items safely out of reach.
Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility. Discuss this column with everyone in your household, ask everyone to play his or her part in keeping the household safe and answer any questions completely.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.