Benjamin Franklin wisely said, “An ounce of protection is worth a pound of cure.” With heavy snowfall projected for this winter, this sure applies to your driveway, patios, and walkways. Because our budgets are stretched tightly with this economy, if you can avoid replacing your driveway by employing simple maintenance — that’s a home run! Whether your driveway is concrete, asphalt or gravel, implementing these nine tips can help protect your paved investment for years to come:
1. Clear your driveway.
Remove fallen branches, leaves and other debris from your driveway. As these natural materials decay beneath snow and ice they help deteriorate your driveway. Also, organic material that gets covered by snow and ice can become unsafe slippery driving surfaces.
2. Power wash your driveway and parking areas.
This is an essential step to saving your driveway. After you remove the fallen leaves and errant grass cuttings, give your driveway a good power washing(you can find some great hose attachments that work just as well as a power washer).
3. Inspect for cracks.
Now that your driveway, parking areas and patios are clean, inspect them for cracks. Nothing gives winter rain, snow and ice a better foothold on cracking pavement than unsealed cracks. When water seeps through these cracks it freezes and expands, causing costly damage. If you have children at home(or neighborhood children), host a contest to find the most cracks. Establish some prizes and give the children sidewalk chalk to circle all cracks. You can provide children a fun event, identify cracks to repair and save your back muscles!
4. Seal the cracks.
You can pay a contractor a hefty fee to seal your cracks or find plenty of DIY solutions. Home Depot and Lowes have great products to do this, and if you are a veteran you get 10% off all purchases. If you’ve never done this before, search this topic on YouTube and you’ll be ready to tackle this job quickly. Be sure to use the right sealant for your pavement type. Effective pavement sealants also will help protect your pavement from ice melt material damage.
5. Be on the level.
Maybe you’ve gotten used to the potholes or sinking areas in the driveway, but if you don’t fix them now, it will get more expensive next spring! These low spots will cause water to pool, freeze and expand.
6. Melt the right way.
Stock up on ice melt but be careful as some products contain chemicals that melt ice and snow — and will also erode your pavement. Instead, buy a calcium-based product that won’t harm your pavement.
7. Make the grade.
If you have a gravel driveway, grade it to eliminate potholes and low spots that can hold water.
8. Mark the sides.
No matter what type of driveway, install markers with a reflective element for night driving. Consider your average area snowfall and then get markers that are a little taller.
9. Gear up!
No one likes to be caught unprepared so be sure all your snow clearing equipment is in excellent shape. If you have an older snow shovel, consider buying a new one with an ergonomic handle to save your back! (When you are about to shovel snow, coat your shovel blade in cooking oil and the snow won’t stick to it.) Be sure your snow blower or leaf blower are in great condition. Consider buying a snowblower with a battery pack for better mobility.
While you may miss some of the football games on television this weekend, those few hours you invest in protecting your driveway can save you a lot of money.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
