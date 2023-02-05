A year in review at Londonderry on the Tred Avon

EASTON – As the Londonderry on the Tred Avon team reflects on 2022 and looks ahead to 2023, they are thankful for the tremendous efforts of the entire team, residents and community partners who played a role in this successful year.
A few highlighted achievements include:
Londonderry on the Tred Avon was nominated and won for a record-breaking six APG Media’s 2022 Best of the Best Chesapeake Awards. The awards included Best Place to Work, Best Overall Leadership, Best Company Culture, Best Retirement/55+ Community, Best Assisted Living/Senior Living, and Best Boss, Irma Toce. Londonderry ultimately won in three categories: Best Retirement Community, Best Assisted/Senior Living Community, and Best Boss.
Londonderry was once again named the “Best Residential Community” in Talbot and Dorchester counties for the third year by the readers of Coastal Style magazine.
Londonderry was proud to welcome Julie Crocker as board president as well as Pat Lewers, vice president, and Roger Bollman to its board of directors.
On Sept. 29, Londonderry hosted an Oktoberfest event on campus that was attended by residents, their families, board members, and the community. Attendees enjoyed Oktoberfest-inspired appetizers, beer and Lebkuchen cookies. Everyone also enjoyed dancing to the polka music performed by a live band, and Oktoberfest toasts were made every 20 minutes to keep with tradition.
Londonderry’s director of sales and marketing, Rachel Smith, received Shore Leadership’s Future Leadership Award at the organization’s 25th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 22. The Future Leadership Award is given to an individual in recognition of their potential for future leadership on the Eastern Shore.
“All of these great accomplishments are truly a reflection of our hard-working and supportive team members, residents and community and business partners,” said Irma Toce, CEO. “We are so fortunate to benefit from those who make up this wonderful community, and in 2023, our team will look to innovate, improve, and work with residents and board members to keep raising the bar.”
