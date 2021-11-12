We live in an era of unprecedented technological advances appearing at an almost supersonic pace. Innovative technologies emerge daily that promise to make life simpler yet these somehow complicate things. Their instruction manuals would frustrate the most competent engineer! And with the assistance of AI (Artificial Intelligence), almost unheard-of opportunities in business, science, medicine, and travel offer unlimited solutions to the age-old problem plaguing the human equation—humans make mistakes.
This week a shocking post by Rachel Metz (a reporter with CNN.com’s blog “CNN Business”) dramatically revealed that humans are not the only ones who make mistakes! Real estate agents will breathe a gigantic sigh of relief with the startling announcement that Zillow.com is abandoning its Zillow Offers program, launched in February of 2021.
At the end of the third quarter, Zillow announced that they suffered a devastating loss of over $300 Million buying homes directly from homeowners. This process was based on algorithms developed by artificial intelligence which were supposed to provide the ideal price Zillow could buy homes from sellers and make a profit reselling. As a result of depending upon these “Zestimates”(the scientific formula for valuation devised by computers), they now project eliminating 2,000 jobs.
Zillow (founded in 2006), a U.S. based online real estate listing service, was founded in 2006 by former executives from Microsoft, Expedia, and Hotwire. Growing in popularity as one of the top search engines for real estate, Zillow (also owner of real estate website Trulia) is a massive force in the real estate technology arena. In 2020, Zillow had over 9.6 billion individual visits by consumers looking at property listings, with over 50% of visitors planning to buy or sell real estate. With this much traction, one of Zillow’s revenue sources is selling leads to real estate agents. In 2018 Zillow acquired Mortgage Lenders of America to be able to offer home mortgages to consumers. In October of 2020, Zillow acquired Showing Time (the real estate industry leader in online scheduling of home showings) for $500 Million.
The real estate industry has long been under assault as being an antiquated industry that charges high commissions. For years agents have been concerned by the inaccuracy of Zillow’s “Zestimate,” so this new announcement is not unexpected. One of the most valued services that reputable real estate agents provide is preparing an accurate Comparative/Competitive Market Analysis (CMA) to help sellers determine value for listing and to assist buyer clients in offer preparation.
While a CMA is far from a scientific process, it does provide the latest data on the sale price of comparable homes combined with knowledge of the local market. Real estate agents utilize data from the Multiple List System to compile a report comprised of “comparables” (equivalent homes in size, acreage, features, and proximity) that have sold within a recent period, comparable homes that did not sell, and those under contract. Acting as guides, agents also advise sellers and buyers on current market trends, interest rates, and other key factors that all affect the final decision on a list price or offer price. Experience agents guide buyers and sellers in the pricing process, leaving the final decision up to their clients.
Zillow’s total reliance on artificial intelligence proves real estate agents provide a unique and invaluable service. So, if you are seeking to buy or sell real estate, be sure to take full advantage of an experienced agent. All agents research comparables from the same data base, so be sure that the agent you work with as a seller or a buyer has the most well-rounded knowledge of the market.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries —www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
