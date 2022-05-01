CENTREVILLE — The commercial community looking to plant roots, literally, across Chesterfield farm made another step toward reality earlier this month.
During the April 7 meeting, the Centreville Town Council granted the Carter Farm Agrihood project conditional approval of its planned unit development application. Before soil is broken on the 126-home development, however, it must navigate several more rings of government process and blessing.
According to planner Rebecca Flora, owner of ReMAKE group and one of the agrihood’s leading partners, there will be five public hearing opportunities before final approval.
Expressing their excitement about the project — Council member Eric Johnson said he would be “hard-pressed” to find anything about the agrihood he disagreed with — the council thanked the developers for their transparency with the public.
At the council’s request, Flora and Ernie Sota of Sota Construction hosted an open house in March at the county library’s Centreville branch. Nearly 80 community members attended, Flora said, to learn about the project, ask questions, and interact with the workers most involved with the development.
“I’m supportive of the project and I think it’s great,” said Council member Ashley Kaiser. “But I just want to make sure we’re bringing the community along as we go.”
Located on 46 acres along the Yellow Bank Stream, the proposed hybrid neighborhood would act as both a community and commercial product. A farm in the heart of the property would preserve 4.5 acres of land for crop production — a commercial farmer hired by the agrihood homeowner’s association would manage the land and crops, though residents are welcome to volunteer — and developers have suggested converting the Carter farmhouse into a restaurant or destination inn.
Though Flora and Sota have acknowledged a need to repair the farmhouse interior, they said no official offers have yet been made on repurposing the building.
With its agricultural backbone and plans to house a produce stand, preservation and engagement are at the forefront of the project. In addition to being within walking distance from downtown Centreville, the agrihood would feature a walking trail through its surrounding buffer zone — an area the developers plan on shaping up by removing invasive species, as well as planting native vegetation and over an acre-and-a-half of new trees.
“We’re about sustainability,” Flora told community members in March. “With everything we’ve done here ... we’re trying to understand the environment around us.”
While new to Centreville, if approved, the community would not be the first of its kind. Agrihoods have sprung up in the scenic areas across the country, from Asheville, North Carolina, to Palm Springs, California. With another in Detroit, agrihoods have branched into urban areas as well.
Like the community’s concept, talks of development at Chesterfield are not new. The property was considered by another developer throughout the 2010s, though that project, which would have featured 45% more houses than the agrihood, was ultimately abandoned.
In creating their plans, however, Flora and Sota cited talking points from community conversations held in 2016 about developing the area. According to a fact sheet provided during the March open house, those points included access to open space and recreation, combining agricultural and commercial opportunities, preserving the Carter farmhouse, and offering a mix of housing options.
According to Flora, the agrihood will offer 80 single-family lots, 27 townhomes, and 19 multi-family units. With those schematics, the developers estimate more than $2 million to be paid in town water and sewer capacity fees, as well as nearly $345,000 in annual tax revenue.
In discussions with the public and town officials, developers have fielded concerns about resource availability and traffic.
Flora said that while the agrihood is not yet at the point of receiving sewer allocation, the community would be able to fit into the town wastewater treatment plant’s remaining capacity.
According to estimates presented at the open house, the Carter Farm Agrihood is expected to use 142 equivalent dwelling units — one EDU equals 200 gallons per day. That allocation would be split into two phases, with the first taking 45 EDUs and the second securing the remaining 97.
The first phase is slated for late 2023 through 2024, pending project approval, and the second is scheduled between 2024 and 2026.
“This brings big benefits with small impact to the town,” Sota said in an interview.
Centreville is currently exploring funding options to expand its wastewater treatment capacity from 542,000 daily gallons of flow to 1 million gallons.
Town Manager Chip Koogle said now that earmarks have been reinstated at the federal level, Centreville has submitted applications with U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) for $4 million, the maximum possible amount. Koogle added that the Carter Farm developers drafted a letter of support for the town’s federal effort.
Relating to traffic, Sota referred to a 2014 study conducted by a previous developer that found the key intersections surrounding the Chesterfield property to operate at “acceptable” levels. That study, approved by the State Highway Administration, was conducted under the presumption of 227 new homes, not 126.
Even so, the developers are planning on conducting their own traffic study, taking into account more modern traffic patterns and the regular gridlock generated by Centreville Elementary School.
Johnson said he and Sota have spoken with Sid Pinder, chief operating officer for Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, about a “conceptual solution” to traffic problems near Centreville Elementary. Johnson did not provide any additional details, saying he has yet to approach the school system directly with the idea.
Johnson did say, however, that QACPS is looking to add a flagger to moderate traffic.
Both at the open house and in Town Council meetings, Rachel Carter, daughter of the late Circuit Court judge and Chesterfield owner Clayton Cann Carter, has supported the agrihood project. Reminiscing about the impact her father and the farm made on the community, she said she welcomed bringing more people to the property.
“I want life on the farm,” Carter said in an interview. “I want love on the farm.”
That view seemed to be shared by the Centreville Town Council.
“I like the look and feel of this project,” said Council President Steve Kline, calling the project a “guinea pig.” “I look forward to hearing more about it.”
Developers told the council they’ll “be back as quickly as you let us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.