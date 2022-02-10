ANNAPOLIS — Annapolis Town Center, the mixed-use development property known for its signature events, family-friendly activations and ongoing shopping and dining experiences, is excited to announce Life Time, the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand (NYSE: LTH), will be bringing its athletic resort experience to Town Center this fall.
Once open, Life Time Annapolis will provide unparalleled, healthy way of life experiences and amenities for everyone from 9 months to 90+. The club will feature exclusive studios for cardio and strength, indoor cycling, Pilates and yoga classes, along with designated spaces for personal training and Life Time’s signature small group GTX and Alpha training programs — all of which are led by the best certified performers and instructors. Programming through Life Time Kids Academy and exclusive ARORA programming and events for active agers creates something for everyone to live healthy, happy lives. As well, the club will feature a two-lane lap pool and juice bar.
“Bringing Life Time to Annapolis Town Center is a wonderful opportunity for us to continue adding to our existing portfolio of eight athletic resorts in the Washington, D.C., metro and mid-Atlantic region, along with our planned Clarendon location in 2023,” said Parham Javaheri, Life Time EVP and chief development officer. “Trademark is a leader in the mixed-use space with a strong commitment to the developments they operate. We look forward to what’s ahead.”
The introduction of Life Time will add to the health and wellness the Town Center currently exudes with other tenants such as Whole Foods and True Food Kitchen.
“Our commitment is to our community,” said Anthony Henry, general manager of the Annapolis Town Center. “We believe the community is looking at health and wellness in a more sophisticated lens, and Life Time will help deliver this commitment in this first-class destination.”
Currently undergoing a major redevelopment, renovations and upgrades to the facility are designed to enhance the guests’ overall experience. These changes will help further evolve the 557,000 square feet of retail space, 45,000 square feet of Class A office space and 550+ luxury multifamily units, including condominiums, into a central community destination.
This includes the addition of a new community gathering area, called the Green Village, which will include the new Boat House Pavilion to host diverse programming. This area will also offer comfortable seating centered around fire pits.
Rebranded signage, including parking garage wayfinding, will be implemented throughout the property, while murals from local artists will also be installed.
Life Time has established a wait list for those interested in learning more as details become available. A Preview Center will open later this summer in advance of the opening. In the mid-Atlantic, Life Time operates destinations in Maryland (Columbia, Gaithersburg and Rockville) and four in Virginia (Centreville, Fairfax, Gaithersburg and Reston).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.