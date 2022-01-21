Get ready to experience what national industry experts agree will be another extremely vibrant real estate market. In the opening sentence of her gripping December 13, 2021, article in Forbes, Senior Contributor Brenda Richardson describes the “perfect storm” of our current real estate market:
“The pandemic ignited a home-buying frenzy as the decade-long housing shortage converged with historically-low mortgage rates, shifting workplace dynamics and new opportunities for young buyers to pursue their first homes.”
Because of a continuing housing shortage, the law of supply and demand still places home sellers in the driver’s seat as we remain in a seller’s market (where home buyers must compete against one another for a limited supply of homes). So, if this is your time to sell your home, it is important to know your four key options for listing your home for sale.
The Exclusive Listing works best for homeowners who want a “hands-off” approach to selling their home. They simply list their home with a real estate broker who handles all the details of the transaction, including promotion through the Multiple List System (MLS). No matter who brings the end buyer — a cooperating broker, the seller, or the listing broker, the listing broker earns a commission.
But, what if several of your friends work for different real estate companies and you don’t want to offend? In this case a seller could list his/her home under a co-exclusive listing. Tending to happen in higher priced homes, it is a more complex agreement that combines the marketing resources of multiple brokers while allowing sellers to keep their friendships. This listing allows several brokers to equally participate in selling this home and sharing the listing commission. There are many details to be worked out between the brokers (such as which broker gets to enter the listing in the MLS), but this is still a viable option under the right circumstances.
What if you want to try saving the commission, but also want a broker working for you so you don’t miss a sale? In this case, the exclusive agency listing is the vehicle to employ. Under this agreement, a listing broker works exclusively to market your home through his/her contacts and the cooperating brokers in the MLS while simultaneously you attempt to sell your home on your own. If you secure a buyer not represented by a broker, you do not owe a commission. (You must offer your property under the same price and terms as is being offered in the MLS.)
In most Exclusive Agency listings, the broker and seller agree on a specified period for the seller to try to sell his/her home and save a commission. When this time expires, the agreement automatically converts to an exclusive listing.
But, what happens if an agent has a client coming into town looking for a property that is not available on the market? In this scenario, a broker may approach a homeowner whose property seems to meet their client’s criteria and ask the seller if he/she would consider a one-client listing. The seller may grant this broker a listing for the one single client. If a sale results, the broker earns a commission.
To be enforceable, listings must be in writing and signed by all parties. They must include a defined period during which they are effective, a designated price for the property, and a specified commission amount. (Note: a commission can be a set percentage of the sale amount, a graduated commission amount or a set fee.)
If this is your year to sell your home — start packing!
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
