ANNAPOLIS — The Appellate Court of Maryland determined the former Talbot County Council’s so-called “lame duck” appointment of James Corson to the county planning commission was valid, upholding a lower court ruling.
The expedited appeal stemmed from a November lawsuit filed by seven Talbot County residents against the county itself. The original suit alleged that the former county council’s Nov. 22 vote to appoint James Corson to the Talbot County Planning Commission was beyond the council’s legal power and authority because the vacancy did not occur until after the council’s term of office expired.
Outgoing Planning Commission member Lisa Ghezzi’s term was set to expire on Friday, Dec. 2, at midnight, with Corson assuming the position on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 12:01 a.m. Corson’s term is set to end at midnight on Dec. 2, 2027.
The terms of the 2018-2022 Talbot County Council members ended on Monday, Dec. 5 at noon.
The county residents cited two sections of the county charter in their original complaint — Section 404(a), which established staggered terms for planning commission members, and Section 706(12), which they alleged defined the beginning and end of those terms.
Under mandate of the charter, the county’s initial planning commission members were appointed on Dec. 3, 1974, and those appointments established the term commencement dates.
Section 706(12) states that “reference to a span of time is not intended to include the day the event occurs, but includes the last day of a period computed, unless that day is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, in which event the period runs until the end of the day thereafter which is neither a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.”
In the original suit, the county residents argued that because Dec. 3 fell on a Saturday, under section 706(12) of the charter, Ghezzi’s term extended to midnight on Monday, Dec. 5, 12 hours after the outgoing council’s term expired.
The county residents had cited Bryan v. Makosky, a Supreme Court of Maryland case decided in 2004 that addressed a previous Talbot County Council’s appointment to the planning commission, in the original lawsuit as further evidence that the council did not have the authority to fill the vacancy.
Additionally, the county residents alleged that the Supreme Court of Maryland case determined that the Talbot County charter controls the planning commission members’ terms of office. They argued that it was not necessary for the state’s highest court to consider section 706(12)’s reference to a span of time to reach their decision in that case.
In late December, Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen H. Kehoe ruled that section 706(12) does not apply to the terms of office for planning commission members. The county council sitting on Nov. 22 was within its rights to appoint a member to the county planning commission for the term expiring Dec. 2, and Corson was validly appointed to replace Ghezzi.
In his ruling, Kehoe noted that the date of the five-year terms was set by the original appointment of planning commission members on Dec. 3, 1974, and that the duration of the terms was “clear and unambiguous” under the county charter.
Disappointed by the outcome, the plaintiffs requested an expedited appeal of the case in early January. Oral arguments in the case were heard in front of a panel of appellate court judges on April 5.
The issue presented for review by the Appellate Court asked whether or not section 706(12) of the county charter applies to the terms of office for members of the planning commission set forth in section 404(a) of the charter.
The parties in the case filed a jointly agreed upon statement of facts, meaning there was no factual dispute. Rather, the question before the Appellate Court centered on the interpretation and application of Maryland constitutional, statutory and case law.
The county residents believed that planning commission members have five-year terms under section 404(a) and section 706(12) applies to determine the first and last days of those terms.
On the other hand, Talbot County contended that section 706(12) does not apply to fixed terms of office.
The unreported opinion, filed April 12, said the judges were “unpersuaded” by the county residents’ position that section 706(12) of the charter was necessary to calculate when planning commission members’ terms commence and expire.
The judges agreed with Kehoe’s December ruling that the five-year planning commission terms begin on Dec. 3 and end on Dec. 2, and also found that the lower court correctly determined that section 706(12) does not apply to section 404(a).
