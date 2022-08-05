Enjoying the summer outdoors is fun, but it’s a sad reality that whether from playing in the yard, cutting the lawn, trimming trees and bushes or even from sipping a can of soda … you’re likely to get stung by a bee. Most bee stings are painful but harmless. However, if you are allergic to bee stings you could die.
When a bee stings, it injects venom directly into the blood stream and adults have greater reactions to stings than children. Most people who are stung merely endure minor pain, itching, redness and swelling. However, if the body is sensitive to bee venom, the swelling and redness may increase. Someone who experiences a moderate reaction has a 5% to 10% chance of increased reactions to future stings. For those with severe bee sting reactions, allergic shock (called anaphylaxis) can necessitate an immediate trip to the emergency room. Annually 40 to 100 people die from insect stings, and it can be hard to tell the exact reaction a person will have, so it pays to BEE prepared.
If you are allergic to bee stings, the symptoms of anaphylactic shock usually show up within five to 10 minutes, but in some cases it can take up to 30 minutes. Telltale signs of anaphylaxis include pale or flushed skin, red hives, breathing issues, abdominal pain, diarrhea, swelling of the face/throat/lips, dizziness, blood pressure drop, or weak and rapid heart rate. A person with this allergic reaction can become unconscious or experience a heart attack so call 911 immediately!
If you or someone you know is allergic to bee stings it makes sense to carry an EpiPen (www.epipen.com) to quickly inject a measured dose of epinephrine that reduces the impact of the venom. Once injected, transport this person to the hospital immediately so medical personnel can provide oxygen and intravenous fluids. If waiting for an ambulance, have the sting victim lay flat on the ground with feet elevated to increase blood flow to vital organs.
The best prescription for avoiding being stung is to avoid areas where bees congregate, such as beehives or near flowers. If stung, casually walk away at your normal pace, and don’t swat at the bees.
It is crucial to know that when a bee stings a person, it also leaves behind a pheromone signaling other bees to sting as well, inciting a swarm reaction. If you are stung more than a dozen times in a short time frame you could die.
If concerned about bee stings, wear bulky clothing to prevent being stung. Avoid wearing open toed shoes and brightly colored clothes. Do not wear perfume or clothes laundered in floral scented detergent.
If you are not allergic to bee stings, how do you treat them? For the non-allergic person, first aid is simple:
1. If possible, remove the stinger. Scrape it away with a credit card or use tweezers to remove it.
2. Wash the sting site with soap and water and apply a topical analgesic. Because a bee’s venom is acidic, make a paste of equal amounts of baking soda and water to dab on the sting location and let it dry. This works well to reduce the itching.
3. For pain relief, apply ice wrapped in a towel 20 minutes per hour and take Tylenol or Motrin.
4. Take an antihistamine such as Benadryl or Claritin for swelling and itching.
By taking precautions against bee stings you can reduce your chances of unnecessary pain. But, in the event of a sting, knowing how to care for it can be a real-life saver.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
