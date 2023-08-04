EASTON — Broadband can be as fundamental as water and electricity when it comes to buying a home, noted Megan Rosendale, president of Mid-Shore Board of Realtors, especially for those who work out of their house.
Per Mary Mabry, associate broker with Keller Williams Realty Delmarva North in Cambridge, “As a result of COVID, many employees are still working from home whether part- or full-time. When I discuss a client’s criteria for a new home the internet service seems to be the driving factor as to the location.”
This was the case for Rosendale, when one of her clients’ dream home did not have reliable internet service. The client wanted to move forward with the purchase of the house, but because she works remotely, she had to pass and purchased another home.
“I have seen homes sit on the market because they do not have solid internet coverage,” Rosendale said.
Gov. Wes Moore recently launched the Maryland Act Now campaign in partnership with Education Superhighway, they are working to close the digital divide by extending broadband internet access to all Marylanders and making it more affordable. $267 million in federal funding will be used to support Maryland’s broadband infrastructure.
“Access to the internet is no longer optional — it is essential, and nobody should be locked out of the internet because of their income or where they live,” Moore said. “When it comes to getting folks online, our administration is very clear: we will not rest until every single Marylander has access to affordable and reliable internet. The discounts offered under this program and the investments we are making have the power to expand opportunities for Marylanders across the state. Leaving no one behind means getting everyone online.”
Broadband on the Mid-Shore has greatly improved, but it wasn’t always so. Properties away from town centers were lacking in reliable coverage and the last mile, to connect to farms, homes and businesses, is expensive.
Easton Utilities marketing and communications manager Kelly Simonsen noted Easton Utilities understood that providing broadband access to residents and businesses with insufficient service in Talbot County would positively impact numerous qualities of life issues including employment, health care, education and social connections, all of which help drive economic prosperity. This was heightened in March 2020 when the pandemic arrived, and schools entered a virtual teaching environment while homes turned into workplaces with employees working remotely. Providing a network to improve the quality and availability of high-speed data services to as many businesses and residents as possible became critical, and as a community-owned, not-for-profit organization, Easton Utilities was the ideal solution.
Easton Utilities is making significant progress installing and providing broadband service to significant portions of Talbot County. Since receiving the initial award from the United Stated Department of Agriculture in July 2020, additional locations have been added to the project as well as various grant funding sources totaling over $30M. In total, the project will provide access to 4,400 locations and is estimated to cost $40 million. As of July 2023, Easton Utilities has completed over 50% of the construction offering access to 1,400 locations. Currently, 800 of these locations have already subscribed to service and are enjoying the numerous benefits internet service offers.
As the project continues to evolve and additional funding sources have been confirmed, the scope and timeline of the Connect Talbot project has grown. This is reflected via a real-time interactive map which can be found at EastonVelocity.com/ConnectTalbot. The progress and pace of the Connect Talbot project is on track for completion in advance of the grant requirement deadline of Dec. 31, 2026.
Bay Country Communications out of Cambridge and Choptank Electric Cooperative in Denton entered a 10-year partnership to bring fiber-based, high-speed broadband services to at least 3,000 new locations annually. Choptank Electric’s V.P. of Technical Services Affairs Tim McGaha said Choptank Fiber (a Choptank Electric fiber broadband subsidiary) to his knowledge is the only ISP that has held educational townhall forums, informing citizens in many counties as to when they can expect to be hooked up.
Choptank Fiber held two educational community meetings at Colonel Richardson and North Caroline high schools in late 2022 for residents of Caroline County. The well-attended meetings covered the specific information and answered residents’ questions regarding the high-speed internet build-out in the county. Through a partnership with the Caroline County government, the majority of the unserved will have access to fiber internet in Caroline County by the end of 2023. For additional information, check out the website Choptankfiber.com where you can find maps of service areas for Caroline and Dorchester counties, https://choptankfiber.com/latest-news and https://choptankfiber.com/service-locations
The Connect Talbot project highlights a successful partnership between federal, state, and local agencies working together in the best interests of the community, Simonsen said.
Broadband access not only provides the opportunity for underserved communities to thrive, but it is also a factor that is needed to expand our economy, and create jobs, McGaha said.
Realtors have supported policies, locally, at the state level and nationally that will increase access for Americans everywhere to an affordable, high-speed, world-class communications infrastructure. It is encouraging to see positive steps taken by the Choptank Fiber and Easton Utilities as well as the Federal Communications Commission to help local communications networks handle the increased demand for broadband.
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors mission is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and use real property. For more news and information check out the website www.midshoreboardofrealtors.com.
