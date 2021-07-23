EASTON – The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors announces that Tina Brown with Coldwell Banker Realty has obtained the Graduate, Realtors Institute (GRI) Designation.
Brown, who is with the Eastern Shore Team of Coldwell Banker Realty, specializes in residential property sales and has been a Realtor for 6 years. “I am a lifelong resident of the Eastern Shore, growing up in Queen Anne’s county and residing in Centreville. Receiving my GRI gives me a comprehensive understanding of the real estate industry and helps me better serve my clients,” she said.
The GRI was developed for members of the National Association of Realtors and offered through Maryland Realtors. This designation recognizes real estate professionals who have made a commitment to providing a superior level of professional services to better serve and protect their clients. To earn this designation, a Realtor must complete 72 hours of coursework that includes classes in fair housing, ethics, marketing, and professionalism.
“I know and love all that the Shore has to offer. I have lived in various parts of the county, making me knowledgeable in helping families find that perfect home”, said Brown. “My dedication, patience, and passion for real estate helps my clients find the property of their dreams. I pride myself on knowing the value of family life, as a wife and as a mother of three. I am actively involved in my children’s education and activities and am an enthusiastic member of the community.”
Brown is a member of Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce and Chesapeake Women’s Network. To connect with Tina Brown, she can be reached at 410-490-3980 or by email at t.brown@cbmove.com
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is comprised of over 500 Realtors and affiliates across the Eastern Shore. Counties. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors (MSBR) is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. MSBR provides its members with resources to conduct business professionally in accordance with the Realtors Code of Ethics.
