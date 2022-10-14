EASTON — Chesapeake Neighbors, an Arc Central Chesapeake Region company committed to providing safe, accessible and affordable housing in Maryland, is pleased to announce the purchase of Primrose House in historic Easton.
THE ARC
EASTON — Chesapeake Neighbors, an Arc Central Chesapeake Region company committed to providing safe, accessible and affordable housing in Maryland, is pleased to announce the purchase of Primrose House in historic Easton.
“There is nowhere in Maryland that has enough affordable housing,” said Judi Olinger, executive director, Chesapeake Neighbors. “We are excited to be able to offer this resource to the community, and to be a part of the solution to the housing crisis.”
This purchase is the first of several new development and housing opportunities that Chesapeake Neighbors plans to unveil over the next year on the Mid-Shore. Chesapeake Neighbors currently owns and operates over 60 units throughout Maryland, with a goal of operating over 160 units by 2025.
“We are actively growing the number of affordable units we offer to the community. While we’re proud to support Easton with these 10-units of affordable housing, we need to do more,” said Olinger. “Over the next two years, we plan to bring an additional 40 units to market on the Mid-Shore. Primrose House is the first critical step in making that happen.”
Primrose House holds historical significance and is minutes from downtown Easton, giving tenants access to all the community has to offer — shopping, dining and attractions. The property currently offers 10 units of affordable housing in a historic, market-rate neighborhood, and has room for further expansion to include additional units over time. Chesapeake Neighbors is committed to ensuring the integrity and historical value of the building(s) are maintained over time.
As Chesapeake Neighbors continues to develop properties throughout the region, they are prioritizing opportunities in the heart of the community, close to public transportation and amenities.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.