Cohee earns GRI designation

EASTON – Mid-Shore Board of Realtors congratulates Sydney Cohee with Sharon Real Estate for completing her Graduate, Realtor Institute designation. The GRI designation requires 90-hours of coursework and includes: The Sales Process, Legal and Regulatory, Technology and Business courses plus Professional Standards. The GRI designation informs prospective buyers and sellers that this Realtor has gained an in-depth knowledge on technical subjects as well as the fundamentals of real estate and shows the agent’s commitment to the industry through continued education.
Cohee specializes in residential property sales and said she wanted to obtain her GRI to broaden her knowledge of the real estate industry and eventually obtain her associate broker’s license.
Cohee is an Eastern Shore native and currently resides in Dorchester County. She is now in her seventh year of business working alongside her mother, Sharon Spedden. Cohee is a Country School and Salisbury School alumni which gives her a broad territory and connections across the Eastern Shore. She enjoys spending time with her two sons and living the “Shore” lifestyle.
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors has over 500 Realtors and Affiliates from Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. See www.midshoreboarofrealtors.com for more resources and information.
