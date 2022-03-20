CHESTERTOWN — It’s back to the drawing board for Code Home Rule Bill 4-2022, a text amendment to Kent County’s comprehensive plan that would repeal the 10% rule in the Agriculture Zoning District.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the county commissioners voted 2-1 to send the bill back to the Kent County Planning Commission to add a waiver process.
Commissioner Bob Jacob and Commission President Tom Mason voted in favor of sending the bill back; Commissioner Ron Fithian dissented.
Earlier in the meeting Fithian made a motion to withdraw the bill, but the motion died without a second.
Fithian said the county had wasted far too much time and staff resources on this one issue and there were other matters in the county that were of more concern.
“My God, it’s not that we haven’t given it time for people to talk about it and discuss it and I just think it’s taken up way too much time and we’ve got other things to do,” he said.
Under the county’s current zoning code, land in the Agricultural Zoning District (AZD) is subject to the 10% rule, meaning only 10% of the land can be subdivided into separate lots.
For land to be subdivided it must meet three criteria.
One, the lots must meet the base density requirement for the AZD. Density is basically how many lots can be subdivided from the original plot of land, or parent parcel.
Two, the minimum lot size must be .75 acres to ensure there is enough land for a house, septic system, some open space, and a garage or shed.
The third and final criterion is the 10% rule, which limits the development of new lots to 10% of the parent parcel. There are exceptions when the new lot and the parent parcel are each at least 100 acres.
Both the Kent County Planning Commission and the Agriculture Advisory Commission were not in favor of the proposed bill.
At its March 3 meeting, the planning commission voted 5-0 to send an unfavorable recommendation to the county commissioners because the proposed text amendment did not meet the criteria for public need; it was not consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan; and there was a lack of public support.
On Tuesday night, Bill Mackey, the county’s director of Planning, Housing and Zoning, read a letter from the Agriculture Advisory Commission that stated the commission “supports the continuation of the 10% rule with exemptions or waivers being provided where roads, natural boundaries, historic preservation activities, or other cases create inequitable circumstances.”
Jacob said he was not going to move forward with a bill that was declined by the planning commission and made the motion to send the bill back to the commission to have it rewritten with a waiver process included.
Mason seconded the motion.
During public comment, Janet Christensen-Lewis of Millington said that when the text amendment was proposed originally, the planning commission wanted to add a waiver process, which “was the appropriate thing to do.”
She alleged that Mason persuaded the commissioners that a waiver process was unnecessary because it would add too much work for staff in the county’s Panning, Housing and Zoning Department.
“We’ve gone through this whole process with it, we’ve pulled it out, we’re now looking at it, we’re now sending it back. The planning department has had to spend untold hours on this. … If the commissioners had spent as much time in Annapolis trying to lobby for the funding bill for the Kirwan Commission (on education) that’s going to have a huge financial impact on Kent County, we might have made some progress towards really helping the county,” she said.
Judy Gifford of Kennedyville said that a compromise was proposed to the task force last fall, but that Mason did not entertain the motion.
“We could have had a compromise in the fall to handle this process correctly,” Gifford said.
“It’s really mind-boggling that this keeps being dragged out and dragged out when no public need has been described and the original plan to eliminate the 10% rule did not comply with the comprehensive plan, and that is the holy grail of our planning and zoning,” she said.
“And if something does not comply with the comprehensive plan it shouldn’t even be put forward. … The integrity of our process is just questionable right now as to how things have been handled,” Gifford said.
Also on Tuesday night, the commissioners voted 3-0 to hold public hearings for two other proposed bills dealing with zoning.
Bill 2-2022 would extend the Village District via special exception for health-related services that are currently allowed under county zoning.
Bill 3-2022 would extend to the Village District a use already allowed under the county’s current zoning.
Both proposed bills were given a favorable recommendation by the county planning commission.
A third piece of legislation, Bill 5-2022, would reduce the current setbacks in the Agricultural Zoning District from 600 feet for an animal-related structure and 400 feet for a commercial stable to a universal setback of 200 feet.
There is an exception for farms adjacent to residential zoning districts, existing houses and town boundaries.
The Agricultural Advisory Commission sent a letter of support for the bill, but the Kent County Planning Commission sent an unfavorable recommendation citing the lack of public need and the comprehensive plan.
“Although the Agricultural Advisory Commission had recommended approval, the issue of individual rural residences and unimproved residential lots in AZD, which are currently existing, has not been fully addressed,” wrote planning commission Chairman Joe Hickman in a letter to the commissioners.
Fithian made a motion that the bill be sent back to the planning commission and the Agricultural Advisory Commission to “take another look at it and come up with a solution that we can all live with.”
Jacob said Kent County is a right-to-farm county, which gives farmers the right to do what they must do to run their farms.
“If you live out in the country and you’re complaining about the farms, then maybe you shouldn’t live out in the country,” he said.
The motion to send the bill back for review passed 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.