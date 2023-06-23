Consider investing in a First-Time Homebuyer Savings Account

You are probably familiar with a lay-a-way plan or have taken advantage of one yourself. It’s the same concept only the First-Time Homebuyer Savings Account is a way to save for a buyer’s home purchase and receive preferable Maryland state tax treatment on contributions and account earnings, according to Megan Rosendale, president of Mid-Shore Board of Realtors.
For this program, any resident who has not owned a home in Maryland for the past seven years can open an account. It’s critical that the first-time buyer have the account in their name. Buyers may not hold more than one account but can establish a joint savings account with another first-time buyer if those individuals file a joint tax return. While family members or others are not allowed to open accounts for the benefit of a first-time buyer, the family members can make financial contributions to the buyer for deposit into the account. Rosendale noted this is a great way for grandparents and family members to help finance the first home. Keep in mind, only the first-time buyer listed on the account can receive the tax deduction for account contributions. And don’t forget, Mid-Shore Board of Realtors has a down payment grant (https://www.midshoreboardofrealtors.com/mid-shore-love-down-payment-grant/) that can be added or combined with other programs and grants. It’s all about creating homeownership opportunities, Rosendale said.
Let’s discuss how the account funds can be used.
The eligible costs are the down payment and closing costs for the purchase of a home in Maryland by the account holder. Allowable closing costs are those disbursements listed on the settlement statement for the home purchase, items such as title fees, title insurance, surveys, recording fees, legal fees, assignment fees and transfer taxes.
If the funds from the Maryland First-Time Home Buyer Savings Account are not used for the purchase of a home, they are considered taxable income for the tax year in which the funds were withdrawn. The account holder must then pay a penalty equal to 10% of the amount withdrawn. Exceptions to that rule include: a rollover of the account funds into another First-Time Savings Account; a disbursement due to the bankruptcy of the account holder; and any costs charged by the financial institution to administer the account.
What is the Timeframe?
Once the account is opened the funds have to be used within 15 years of when the account was established. Rosendale said this is not the account you want to open for a newborn, but could be perfect for that high school or college graduate. If any funds that are left in the account and not used on the allowable closing costs by Dec. 31 of the 15th year are subject to taxation as ordinary income.
Where can a buyer go to open a First-Time Home Buyer Savings Account?
Some banks and mortgage companies are marketing accounts specifically designated for first-time homebuyers. You are not limited to using those accounts or those institutions. An account from any financial institution can qualify as a First-Time Homebuyer Savings Account so long as it is established for the sole purpose of purchasing a home in Maryland by the account holder.
What Do Banks and Lenders Need to Know?
If a lending institution specifically markets a First-Time Homebuyer Savings Account to consumers, they must provide a Notice Regarding Housing Counseling to those account holders. Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development maintains that notice on their website, which can be found here at https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Residents/Pages/Notice-to-Financial-Institutions.aspx.
For up to 10 years, an account holder may claim a state tax subtraction for up to $5,000 of the amount contributed by the account holder plus earnings for the taxable year, for a total of $50,000. The First-Time Homebuyer Savings Account Subtraction may be claimed on Form 502SU , line “ww.” An account holder claiming a subtraction must file a list of transactions for the account during the taxable year with the income tax return on which the subtraction is claimed, and each subsequent year, until the funds are used for eligible costs. The Office of the Comptroller has also added additional tax guidance on these accounts on its website: www.marylandtaxes.gov and scroll down until you see First Time Homebuyer Savings Account. Of course, you will want to speak with your accountant or financial planner if you have questions.
Realtors from across Maryland along with the Maryland Mortgage Bankers, Brokers Association and the Department of Housing and Community Development are discussing ways to publicize this Maryland First-Time Home Buyer Savings Account not just to homebuyers, but to mortgage lenders, financial institutions, and tax advisors as well. Rosendale said, we want to give Maryland’s every opportunity to be a future homebuyer and we hope they will take advantage of this First-Time Homebuyer Savings Account program.
Some of the information in this article was obtained from Maryland Realtors in their June/July 2023 magazine. The Mid-Shore Board of Reltors has over 600 Realtors and Affiliates from Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. MSBR provides its members with resources to conduct business professionally in accordance with the Realtors Code of Ethics.
