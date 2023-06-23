Consider investing in a First-Time Homebuyer Savings Account

Are you taking advantage of the Maryland First-Time Home Buyer Savings Account? If you are in the market to buy a home, you should be.

 MSBR CONTRIBUTED GRAPHIC

You are probably familiar with a lay-a-way plan or have taken advantage of one yourself. It’s the same concept only the First-Time Homebuyer Savings Account is a way to save for a buyer’s home purchase and receive preferable Maryland state tax treatment on contributions and account earnings, according to Megan Rosendale, president of Mid-Shore Board of Realtors.

  

