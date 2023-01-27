A pet’s “fur-ever” love can make you feel deeply appreciated. As James Cromwell wrote, “Pets are humanizing and remind us we have a responsibility to preserve and care for all life.” As George Eliot so sagely wrote, “Animals are such agreeable friends — they ask no questions and pass no criticisms.”
Pet insurance can help your pet live a long, healthy life and reduce the ever-increasing veterinarian fees. Pet insurance has existed outside the U.S. since the early 1900s. In 1982, Lassie became the first pet to be insured in America.
In 2022 the North American Pet Health Insurance Association’s annual report cited the total national pet premium value as nearly $2.6 billion. At the end of 2021 almost 4 million pets were insured — a 28% increase from 2020! Over 70% of American households (90+ million families) now own pets and millennials own more pets than any other generation.
According to a survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association, Americans own almost 70 million dogs, 45 million cats, 11 million freshwater fish, 9.9 million birds, 3.5 million horses and 5.7 million reptiles. With more people owning pets, pet insurance is becoming increasingly popular.
Pet insurance can save pet owners thousands of dollars in routine and emergency healthcare. There are many companies that offer pet insurance, and it is wise to compare prices, terms and conditions. Pet emergencies or surgeries can be very pricey. While many pet owners pay for their vet visits with cash or credit cards, a rapidly expanding population of pet owners are purchasing pet insurance, with basic premiums averaging $25-$40 per month.
Pet insurance policies cover three areas: accident only, accident and illness and wellness coverage. Each specific level offers covered and excluded services. Pet insurance costs also vary according to the type of pet, age, size and location. Some policies require a specific veterinarian while others leave that up to the pet owner. Levels and repayment protocols also vary by provider.
If you do not have pet insurance, prepare to pay a lot out of pocket for veterinary services. The 2019 Healthy Paws Cost of Health Care Report shares the shocking data on realistic pet health care costs. If your dog contracts cancer, you could spend up to $21,000. If your pet suffers from stomach issues, the cost to heal it could approach $30,000. Should your beloved companion develop an ear infection, you could spend over $12,000 in veterinary fees. If your pet develops a mystery skin rash, you could pay upwards of $4,000.
Most pet insurance policies reimburse owners for out-of-pocket costs. Most of these policies are not transferrable to other pets. However, with prior written approval, some policies can be transferred to new owners. Many consumers are turning to pet insurance to manage the costs of preventative care, chronic illness and emergency care. Most of the pet insurance purchased by pet parents cover both accident and illness, with a much smaller number of consumers simply opting for accident only plans.
With pet ownership continuing to increase, more consumers investing in pet preventative care and veterinary costs continuing to climb, pet insurance is certainly an important consideration for anyone owning a pet or thinking about adding a pet companion to the household. And as this becomes a more lucrative offering for insurance companies, more insurers are adding this product line to their offerings.
A wise decision for any pet owner is to consider pet insurance. Conduct your own careful research online, consult your veterinarian, and then choose the best option for you and your pet.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
