EASTON — The Easton Planning Commission voted Thursday to continue a hearing on a request to approve a critical area growth allocation for the proposed Poplar Hill development until August to allow the project’s team to address points of concern.
Further considerations on the request for a supplemental growth allocation were initially scheduled to be heard at the planning commission’s Thursday meeting, but its applicant requested a continuance to address numerous environmental and design issues brought up at the May 18 meeting.
Attorney Ryan Showalter, who represents property owner 5001 SHR L.C., said the development’s team appreciated the substantive feedback provided through the town and county planning commission meetings and a park advisory board meeting.
“Our objective is to take and consolidate all of that feedback,” he said. “I anticipate that there will be some changes to the plans, and we’ll submit those with a very clear itemized list of how the project has been modified to try to address comments presented by both by the public and the various public bodies.”
Because of the request for continuance, no public comment was heard at Thursday’s meeting, and the planning commission did not make a decision on the request. However, commission members emphasized their hope to hear the developer’s new plans in addressing water quality impairment and other issues.
The developer’s request asks the planning commission for a recommendation to the town council to grant the supplemental growth allocation to reclassify almost 66 acres of land in the town’s critical area from a resource conservation area to an intensely developed area.
The land is part of the proposed Poplar Hill mixed-use planned unit development, which includes 456 residential units — including 108 single-family detached houses, 138 townhouses and 210 apartments — along with a commercial area, a public park for the Town of Easton, community open space, walking trails, two community clubhouses and swimming pools and a satellite fire department building.
Poplar Hill is slated to be constructed on a 120-acre parcel bounded to the north by Route 333 (Oxford Road) and on the southeast by Route 322 (Easton Bypass). Almost 66 acres of the eastern portion of the property are located within the critical area and are designated as a resource conservation area.
Public comment at the Easton Planning Commission’s May 18 meeting centered on concerns with water quality, traffic, density within the critical area and the need for an additional recreational park that’s proposed in the project.
In light of those comments and their own considerations, the town planning commission asked the developer to provide responses on water quality calculations and standards, a pollution study of the Tred Avon River considering current and future expansions to critical area requirements and alternative park locations and uses to mitigate pollution and runoff.
Other topics for the development’s team to respond to include creating an improved design or redesign addressing all environmental and economic viability concerns, an improved design extending the distance of the waterfront setback and an improved design to address density within the critical area.
Planners also want a recommendation from the Park Advisory Board on the proposed park. The board listened to public comment June 7 on the type of park town residents want to see.
