Many Maryland tenants and property owners continue to struggle with rental obligations as the COVID-19 pandemic slowly creeps along. But they can find help by applying to Maryland’s Emergency Rental Assistance Fund. This much-needed relief fund helps low-income families catch up on rent and helps property owners recover lost rental income.
In May of 2020 (with the help of over $400 million in federal aid), Maryland launched the ERAF. Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s counties and Baltimore City (Maryland’s eight biggest districts) shared over $143 million in federal relief with the remaining funds allocated to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for statewide use. By the end of 2021, over 40,000 Maryland households benefited from $249 million in rental assistance. Since then, the DHCD continues to receive over 7,000 additional applications monthly.
In a press release on Feb. 4, Secretary Kenneth Holt of the DHCD announced that Maryland will now receive $204 million in a second round of federal funding to continue the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Both rounds of emergency rent relief funding will ultimately spread over $750 million in rental relief across Maryland.
While COVID has financially impacted numerous rental property owners, many don’t know that they can apply for relief through the ERAF to recover lost rental income. According to a survey last year by Avail.com (a great resource for rental property owners) and the Urban Institute, more than 40% of independent rental property owners do not know that federal rental assistance exists — or even how to apply. Many of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance programs take applications directly from property owners. Large housing corporations receive federal rental assistance because their tenants qualify and apply. Individual property owners also can get paid — so if that is you — check into it today!
When tenants stop paying their rent, they can apply for assistance and qualify based upon their housing situation, income and financial hardships. Some programs take applications directly from tenants. However, in most cases, property owners help with the application process to ensure the application bears all their pertinent information.
The rental assistance available can help avoid evicting tenants, which is a drawn-out and expensive process. And, once completed, the rental property owner may perhaps never recover the lost rent. The good news is that the rental assistance money offered through the state of Maryland and funded by the federal government can cover up to eighteen months of rent lost during the pandemic and potential future rent as well. Tenants and property owners can get more information by calling 1-877-536-5595.
There is new hope in 2022 for homeowners in financial distress. The Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund was created under last year’s American Rescue Plan and is open until Sept. 30, 2026, or until all allocated funds are utilized. This timely program makes nearly $250 million in federal loans and grants available to homeowners affected by financial hardships since the start of the pandemic. Grants up to $10,000 are available to households earning up to 100% of the Area Median Income to be used to avoid foreclosure or tax sales.
No-interest loans up to $30,000 are available to bring mortgages up to date or reduce ongoing mortgage payments to no more than 40% of household gross income. Loan payments are deferred until the homeowner sells the home or pays off the first mortgage. Also, depending on individual circumstances, the Homeowner Assistance Fund might fully or partially forgive some of these loans at that time! Call 1-833-676-0119 for details.
If you are financially struggling, take heart and take action!
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
