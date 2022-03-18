If you are passionate about protecting the environment and you own land on or adjacent to a drainage ditch, stream, creek or river, you can take advantage of a “tree-mendous” free program called the Backyard Buffer Program. Offered by the Maryland Forest Service and the Potomac Watershed Partnership, this program helps landowners create streamside shrub and native tree buffers.
Waterways are intricately balanced ecosystems. Poor land use, over application of harmful chemicals on lawns and farms and improper erosion controls negatively impact many of our waterways. The result is water unsafe for human, recreation or industrial use. Insufficient buffer systems also cause declining fish and shellfish production.
But there is hope! Effective forest replenishment along streams can filter out harmful nutrient and sediment surface and subsurface runoff from fields and farms. The Backyard Buffer Program offers you the opportunity to make a difference!
Healthy deep-rooted trees and shrubs supplied by this program and planted along waterways provide shade and temperature control that aquatic plants need to thrive. They also offer sediment and erosion control, and create sustainable wildlife habitat. They can reduce the effects of pesticides on the environment and directly contribute healthy organic food needed to balance proper biological activity in the waterway ecosystem.
Our streamside forests act as gigantic filters between cultivated farmland, homesites and our waterways. Farm erosion accounts for close to forty percent of the nearly 1.5 billion tons of sediment that annually reach our country’s waterways. Suspended sediment blocks sunlight and retards aquatic growth. Sediment that sinks to the bottoms of our waterways hinders feeding and reproduction of bottom dwelling fish and aquatic insects, greatly damaging the food chain. Additionally, sedimentary deposits that overfill stream channels and floodplains can increase the potential of flooding.
The expanding roots of trees and shrubs weave together into growing tapestry that stabilizes the soil and becomes an amazing natural filter. Trees and shrubs drop branches and leaves that further enhance the much-needed filtering effect. The combination of these rooting structures and natural decay processes creates chemical reactions that convert harmful chemicals from runoff and pesticides into environmentally helpful ingredients. The positive results of this natural process are incalculable.
The Backyard Buffer program helps address this significant environmental issue by assisting you, the landowner, in creating additional natural buffers. You can make a landscape that makes a positive impact by obtaining a FREE “buffer in a bag.” These kits help you begin to buffer the streamside parts of your property. Each free buffer starter kit includes twenty to thirty bare root shrubs and native tree seedlings(one to two feet tall) ideal for streamside planting. And if you don’t have a “green thumb” don’t worry. Each kit contains information on how to plant and maintain your buffer vegetation.
To obtain your free backyard Buffer packets, contact your county buffer coordinator right away:
Caroline County or Talbot County property owners may contact Jim Harris at jim.harris@maryland.gov.
Cecil County Property owners may contact Rob Feldt at rob.feldt@maryland.gov.
Dorchester County property owners may contact Scott Daniels at scott.daniels@maryland.gov.
Kent or Queen Anne’s counties property owners may contact Dan Small at dsmall2@washcoll.edu.
There is only a limited supply of these free bags. Contact your county buffer coordinator right away to make your reservation and you can pick up these bags in time for the spring planting season.
Thomas Fuller wrote, “He that plants trees loves others besides himself.” If you care for the environment and want to do your part to preserve our wonderful waterways and wildlife as a legacy for future generations to enjoy, reserve your free buffer bag today!
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
