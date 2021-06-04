Discrimination. Redlining. Property value gaps. These were some of the sources of racial disparitiesnpreventing Black Americans from experiencing the benefits of homeownership and building generational wealth. While talking about it is good, it’s not enough. We need disruptors and innovators to identify and remove the barriers preventing Black Americans from homeownership. We need to level the playing field. I was recently tasked to lead Freddie Mac Single-Family’s Equitable Housing team, which aims to create solutions that break through historical barriers to achieve homeownership for Black families across the income spectrum. This has direct implications for wealth accumulation.
We are committed to ensuring equitable access to homeownership education, including assistance by trusted housing professionals and solutions to help qualified borrowers buy homes. We will identify challenges, recognize opportunities and drive solutions in the areas of affordability and access to credit for Black Americans. There is much work to be done, and real estate professionals play an integral part.
The Landscape of Black Homeownership
The white-Black homeownership gap is now 30%, three percentage points wider than the gap that existed in 1960 before the Fair Housing Act of 1968, according to the Urban Institute. The subprime mortgage crisis disproportionately affected Black homeowners due to predatory lending practices that eliminated decades of gains in Black homeownership rates.
Past and present racial biases and discriminatory practices in real estate markets contribute to lower Black homeownership rates and lower home values in neighborhoods with higher concentrations of Black residents. Freddie Mac research has pointed to several factors that contribute to the lag in Black homeownership and access to credit, including:
• Lack of affordable supply.
• Down payment challenges.
• Household formations, where Blacks are more likely to be single than their white counterparts, which decreases their probability for transitioning into a mortgage.
• Blacks and Hispanics are more likely than whites to have lower credit scores, missing scores, insufficient or inadequate credit histories, delinquencies, bankruptcies, and higher debt liabilities, making them less likely to qualify for home mortgages.
Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted Black communities. More than half (53%) of Black households reported a decrease in employment income between March and late September of 2020, which created hardships for Black homeowners to pay household bills, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. Fortunately, forbearance programs offered homeowners with federally insured loans an opportunity for relief from making mortgage payments.
However, according to a recent report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Black families are more than twice as likely to report being behind on housing payments than white families. Once the COVID-related forbearance programs end, these families are at risk of losing their homes.
Real Estate
Professionals and Homebuying Education
Black Americans face a significant number of barriers to homeownership, most of which can be traced to access to credit and housing disparities, ultimately contributing to a burgeoning inequality in wealth and housing.
My team is taking an insights-driven approach to addressing the challenges that impact Black homeownership. Our focus areas include:
• Barriers to loan qualifications.
• Access to housing supply.
• Property value gaps.
Our other area of focus is on expanding our financial capability program, and this is an area in which real estate professionals can make a profound difference. According to Freddie Mac research, Black consumers are less likely to inquire about obtaining a mortgage loan, indicating lower demand for home mortgages. This further decreases their propensity for homeownership. Educating consumers about low down payment mortgages and down payment assistance programs is critical to ensuring homeownership is available to more families.
Freddie Mac Single-Family holds over 400 education and outreach events each year to inform lenders, banking institutions, real estate professionals, and other industry stakeholders on how to best identify, target, and help underserved communities so they can overcome homeownership barriers. It is critical for real estate professionals to use these opportunities to better educate their clients on the mortgage process. To that end, we are working on a major overhaul to our CreditSmart® financial capability curriculum, including a focus on building financial awareness for Black Americans from childhood through homeownership.
In a recent survey of real estate professionals, providing education on the mortgage process ranked seventh out of a possible nine areas where professionals view themselves as trusted advisors to clients.
To stay better informed and position themselves as an important guide and educational source for homebuyers, real estate professionals should leverage:
• Borrower Help Centers.
• Homebuyer education courses such as the CreditSmart® Homebuyer U course.
• Real estate professional resource centers.
• Training opportunities, including CreditSmart®.
Freddie Mac partners with housing agencies in several states, including the Montgomery County Housing Opportunities Commission and Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. It is also important for real estate professionals to partner with housing professionals in their communities to help create awareness for buyers around programs and resources that can help reduce the cost of entry to homeownership.
Every organization in the housing industry plays a role in addressing racial disparities in homeownership.
The recent spotlights on racial injustice have heightened our nation’s collective consciousness around troubling issues and prompted an enhanced focus on finding solutions to challenges that Freddie Mac has already been working to address. Together, with the support of our industry partners and stakeholders, we can improve access to credit, help build sustainable communities and make home possible for all families.
