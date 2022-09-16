KENT ISLAND — Dan Shoemaker, broker/owner, is pleased to announce the opening of Exit on the Bay on Kent Island.
“Exit on the Bay exists for one reason; to build strong, successful real estate agents who provide exemplary service to home buyers and sellers in our community,” said Shoemaker.
In making the decision to open an Exit Realty office, Shoemaker said he realized most real estate companies focus on the numbers and not the individual. “At Exit Realty, we believe that working first to strengthen each agent makes the team more productive and successful. We don’t believe more is better, we believe better is better,” he said.
Shoemaker plans to build the Exit on the Bay team on five pillars:
1. Providing the tools for each agent, rookie or veteran, to become thoroughly trained in successful real estate sales.
2. Helping each agent to brand him or herself and then showing them how to market their brand to the community.
3. Using the latest technology tools to facilitate better communication during the transaction process and to effectively market property for sale.
4. Building a company culture that is supportive and fun with a focus on enriching the community.
5. Making it possible for agents to earn passive, residual income to enhance their earnings now, into retirement and create a financial legacy for their families.
“We believe in the value of homeownership here in Kent Island, the community where we live and work,” said Shoemaker. “We are looking forward to making our mark here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.