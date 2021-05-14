Farmer's Wife market to become Baywater Trading Co.

HEBRON — Henry Hanna of the Hanna Team at SVN Miller Commercial recently sold Farmer’s Wife in Hebron. The market eatery is located at 27000 Ocean Gateway in Hebron, right on US. Route 50. Baywater Farms — a six-generation family-owned produce farm — purchased the market.
Sharon Harcum, the seller of Farmer’s Wife will be switching gears to concentrate on her Ocean City Venture, Tipsy Tiki. Sharon currently has 2 Tipsy Tikis, accommodating 12 passengers per boat. She will be adding another larger boat with the ability to host 24 people, in June. Their website — tipsytikis.com — offers more details and booking information.
Farmer’s Wife will become Baywater Trading Co., offering a produce market and bakery. A June opening is anticipated. They will offer a wide variety of produce from lettuce and kale, to fruits and herbs. An onsite bakery will offer made from scratch items such as donuts, danishes, muffins, and daily fresh-made bread. One of the featured services of the new Hebron location is the “Grab and Go” boxes. Boxes are offered in two sizes and contain an assortment of produce. They can be ordered online and picked up on location. Baywater’s Summer CSA is also open for subscription. Enjoy 12 weeks of farm fresh produce that varies from week to week depending on what is available. Baywater Trading Co will also be a weekly pick-up location for the CSA. Simply visit the website: baywatertogo.com/home to sign up and order today.
Baywater Farms began discussions with Hanna last year on a potential move. They were in no hurry, and just waiting for the right deal to come along. When the listing became available, Henry presented it to Baywater. The contract was signed within 24 hours of the listing.
“It was truly a pleasure working with both the Harcums and the Holloways,” Hanna said. “I believe each of these families will be successful in their new ventures.”
The Hanna Team ranked in the top 20 in the country-SVN for 2020. If you have a need for professional commercial real estate advisory services or just want an evaluation of a property, call The Hanna Team at 410-543-2440 and ask for Henry Hanna, Wesley Cox or Flo Brotzman.
