Mortgage complexity and interest rates have dramatically increased. Whether you want to buy a home now, are considering a future move or are a homeowner wondering about refinancing, it is imperative to partner with a mortgage lender who has your best interest at heart.
In a hot market, there are plenty of loan originators from which to choose, but when the market gets tough, that number dwindles. My best advice is to find a mortgage partner who has weathered several real estate downturns and who is a consultant, not an order taker trying to sell you a loan. Like your family doctor, your mortgage partner should be someone you genuinely like, trust, and who will be there as a resource — even when you are not in the market.
Forming an effective partnership with a loan officer is a lot like dating. In both, if the first date doesn’t work out well, a second date is highly unlikely! One of the best loan originators I have ever met is Jacob Bryan with Academy Mortgage. He helped my wife and I buy a home with a VA loan and then refinance it. He has always been my resource for loan and market information, and especially so as I now write this column. I find his impartial assessment of the market invaluable.
Jacob was referred to us and as we were going to be sharing intimate financial details to apply for the loan, we wanted to meet him and get to know him. We’re glad we did because we learned that he is a solid family-oriented person with a firm faith background. And we also learned that he constantly stays abreast of current financial trends and is exactingly thorough. On multiple levels we felt extremely comfortable with him and felt that he would always put our interest above his. We were glad we met with him before choosing to work with him. For such a major decision, this is a smart thing to do.
So, how do you select a lender? Really great lenders will have many satisfied clients who cannot help but spread the good word about them, from the top real estate agents to some of your own friends. If you ask around, you will be referred to some excellent lenders. Being referred to a successful lender is better than just calling someone about whom you know nothing.
When it comes to selecting a lender, you can choose a “captive” loan officer who works exclusively with one bank, or you can opt for an independent mortgage broker who works with many lenders. While local banks may not provide as many products as brokers, they are worth considering as they can sometimes offer special incentives, offer a less stringent underwriting process, and may portfolio their loans in-house.
A mortgage broker offers a wider selection of products from multiple lenders. If you want a more strategic approach to mortgage lending, consider working with a Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist. Finally, you can choose to work with an online lender. An online lender may offer great rates but render limited personal service or advice.
Whomever you select to handle your mortgage, take the time to get to know him or her, be completely upfront about your financial situation and objectives and ask plenty of questions. As Dr. Stephen R. Covey wrote, “Begin with the end in mind.” For home sellers and buyers your goal should be to find your lender for life! (And the greatest compliment you can give your lender is to refer him or her to others.)
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.