Want to renovate your home but short on cash? A Home Equity Line of Credit may be the solution for you. It is a second mortgage that can fund your project by accessing some of your home’s equity. You can borrow against your equity, repay it and repeat the process. According to Lending Tree.com, the average appreciation of homes in America over the last three years is over $100,000 ... so now might be the time to act.
You can draw from this line of credit and repay all or some of the money monthly. Many local and online lenders can help you. Some even offer special incentives, so shop around. Most HELOCs have adjustable interest rates based on your credit score and require a debt-to-income ratio of 40% or less, a credit score of 620+, and a home value of 15% or higher than your mortgage.
Homeowners use a HELOC for improvements to increase your home’s value and the interest may be tax deductible. Prior to the tax law changes of 2017, interest on HELOCs was tax deductible and many people used their equity to also pay off debt or buy cars while receiving the bonus of a tax credit. But now, the purpose of the loan must be only home improvement. Consult a tax professional for exact details.
Use an online HELOC calculator to determine if you have enough equity. If you do, then shop lenders, and apply. Lenders must provide you with loan disclosure documents, so read these carefully to understand the repayment terms. The first phase of a HELOC is the “draw period,” when you borrow from the line of credit by check, transfer or a credit card linked to the equity line. Monthly payments are interest only; however, you can repay principal if you wish. Most draw terms are for 10 years.
The “repayment period” is the second phase of a HELOC and most have a 20-year term. You can no longer draw on the equity line but instead pay back the loan in monthly installments that include principal and interest. Beware — you could face a balloon payment at the end of the term to recover any unpaid principal. Before closing on your HELOC, be sure to negotiate an extension for this balloon payment upfront in case you might not be able to afford the balloon payment later.
Accessing your equity could be a good move for you. However, in certain situations it could be the wrong move to make. Here are five reasons to avoid using a HELOC:
1. Moving soon.
Thinking of selling your home soon? Then you may not need to improve or repair your home.
2. Uncertain income.
If you are unsure of maintaining a stable income, a HELOC could cause a foreclosure if you cannot maintain the payments.
3. Expensive costs.
If you cannot afford the upfront fees, this might be a bad move.
4. Minimal need.
If you do not need to borrow a considerable sum, the cost of the fees involved may not justify the loan.
5. Interest rate hikes.
If your budget is already tight, you may not be prepared for the inevitable interest rate hikes with an adjustable home equity line of credit.
Finally, to make the best decision, ask close friends for the name of a trusted lender who has worked with them. You can also seek tax advice from a competent accountant and get legal advice from a respected attorney if you have questions over the loan disclosure documents.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.