BALTIMORE — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds citizens of vital fire safety tips for cold winter weather:
• Ensure you have the chimney cleaned and inspected before use.
• Use adequately sized fireplace screens or enclosures. Never use a flammable liquid to start a fire.
• When disposing of cooled ashes, do not use paper or plastic containers to remove them, instead use a metal container with a lid. Ashes will insulate hot embers long after the fire is considered out.
• When using fireplaces, woodstoves or pellet stoves; please ensure these heat sources have been installed and properly serviced by trained technicians.
• Have your furnace inspected and serviced annually.
• Check portable electric heaters for frayed/damaged wires and ensure they are clean and placed on a flat level surface. Use only “listed” appliances by an approved testing laboratory and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
• Do not use extension cords with portable space heaters. The extension cord can overheat and cause a fire.
• When using portable unvented fuel-fired heaters, such as kerosene heaters, make sure to use only the recommended fuel specified in the owner’s manual and NEVER use gasoline.
• Keep all portable space heaters at least three feet away from anything combustible.
• Do not use kitchen stoves or ovens to supply heat.
• Never leave candles burning unattended.
• Fuel-burning appliances produce a deadly, tasteless, and odorless gas known as carbon monoxide. Install and maintain carbon monoxide alarms inside your home to provide an early warning of carbon monoxide levels.
• Always turn off portable heating equipment when leaving the room for extended periods. Portable heaters should never be operated unattended.
