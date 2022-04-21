EASTON — Mid-Shore Board of Realtors are very excited about the 2022 housing market. Homes in 2021 sold for higher prices, and they went fast. In fact, since 2019, home prices have risen nearly 30% nationally. One reason for the rise in home prices is there are not enough homes on the market to meet demand, noted Gwen Eskridge, president of Mid-Shore Board of Realtors. And if you are looking to buy, it is also a great time, Spring is a popular time to sell, and more homes are coming on the market daily.
Here are your local area home prices and information from the first quarter of 2022
Caroline County saw an average home price of $298,909 with 92 homes sold in approximately 58 days.
Denton’s average home sold for $332,420. During the first quarter, 37 homes sold on average in 50 days.
Dorchester County’s average home price was $302,707 and 141 homes were sold in 43 days.
Cambridge’s average home sold for $290,929. During the first quarter, 96 homes sold on average in 41 days.
Kent County’s average home price was $436,264 and in these first three months 70 homes sold in 59 days.
Chestertown’s average home sold for $373,584. During the first quarter, 45 homes sold on average in 38 days.
Queen Anne’s County sold 203 units in 36 days for an average price of $500,931.
Centreville’s average home sold for $482,252. During the first quarter, 40 homes sold on average in 27 days.
Talbot County saw an average home price of $581,209 with 150 homes sold in 45 days.
Easton’s average home sold for $473,136. During the first quarter, 85 homes sold on average in 43 days.
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors has over 500 Realtors and Affiliates from Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. MSBR provides its members with resources to conduct business professionally in accordance with the Realtors Code of Ethics.
