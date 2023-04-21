Mid-Shore Board of Realtors

Mid-Shore Board of Realtors President Megan Rosendale holds a “For Sale” sign.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Home prices rose in three of the five Mid- and Upper Shore counties for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. The current mortgage rates and a lack of inventory slowed the usually busy start of the spring housing market. While the number of homes sold declined in the first quarter of 2023, home prices remained steady noted Mid-Shore Board of Realtors President Megan Rosendale.

