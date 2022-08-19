Despite the slowing real estate market, home sellers can still remain optimistic. An ongoing national housing shortage is forcing buyers to look further afield, and many may be heading your way! Although the increasing interest rates have removed many first-time buyers from the market, the upper end market remains very active.
One thing has always remained constant in real estate — a universal desire by sellers to save on the commission to sell their homes. It seems that today you can’t watch television without seeing some new advertisement for sellers to save on listing commissions. The two crucial questions to ask yourself are how involved do you wish to be in selling your home and is saving the commission a top priority?
If you have a very busy schedule, do not have time to invest in open houses and showings, are concerned about the process and all the paperwork, and don’t feel comfortable dealing with buyers, then the traditional route of hiring a real estate company and having a listing agent be your portal to the closing table is your best bet. Even with this option, you still should inquire about a reduced commission. It is always a question worth asking.
If you are an experienced home seller, then being a F.S.B.O.(For Sale by Owner) is the route for you. There are numerous owner sale websites that allow you to expose your home to the market. If you choose this route, be sure to offer to pay a commission to a broker who has an interested buyer. Many owners will have the key words “Brokers Protected” posted on their “For Sale” signs to let agents know that they could earn a commission if they can produce a buyer and bring the sale to closing. If you can obtain a buyer without an agent you will save on both ends of the commission. However, if an agent brings a solid buyer and you can sell your home you still will have saved a hefty 2-2.5% listing commission.
In today’s evolving market a new trend is rapidly gaining traction. The hybrid between a traditional listing and a F.S.B.O. approach is the “Flat Fee Listing.” In the same way that restaurants and service businesses offer an a la carte menu of offerings, innovative brokerages across the nation are gaining traction by offering sellers a unique way to expose their homes to the market while offering steep savings. Recently my wife and I took advantage of this approach and saved over $10,000 in listing commissions and were very satisfied with the process.
The flat fee listing (also known as a limited-service listing) offers a menu of services ranging from a market analysis, yard sign, lockbox rental, contract assistance, and closing representation. Please remember that while the range of prices can seem attractive, you receive limited hand-holding and reduced access to your own designated advocate. If you are an experienced seller, former real estate agent, or investor, then this may be the way to go for you.
In most cases this listing is an exclusive agency listing that exposes your home to the real estate community via the multiple lists system (MLS) and all associated websites. It also offers you the opportunity to sell your home to a non-represented buyer, without paying commissions. If choose this path, be sure you clearly understand your contract, responsibilities, all fees involved, and the level of involvement you can expect from your broker.
Regardless of which listing you consider, be sure to consult with trusted advisors so you make the wisest decision possible.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.