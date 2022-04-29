Spring cleaning is a perfect time to re-examine the cleaning products you use every day. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the concentration of household pollutants inside our homes is 2-5 times higher than outdoors, due to common household cleaning products. Prolonged exposure to commercial or home cleaning products can create lung damage equivalent to smoking a pack of cigarettes a day for years!
Numerous studies report these products also can cause asthma, allergies, cancer and issues with reproduction. If you cannot identify an ingredient- — like butylphenyl methylpropional or trichloroethylene — your cleaning product is probably not healthy! (And it is no coincidence that demand for healthier cleaning products is exploding worldwide.)
How can you find safe cleaning products? First, beware of “greenwashing” — where manufacturers falsely market their products as “green,” “natural” or “biodegradable” to attract customers. Donna Kasuka of Chem Conscious offers this advice, “When gauging ecological claims, look for specifics. ‘Biodegradable in three to five days’ holds more meaning than ‘biodegradable,’ as most substances will eventually break down with enough time.”
Second, go to EPA.gov/saferchoice and learn about safer household products. Third, search online for companies selling all-natural products. You may pay more for these, but it is worth it.
Fourth, while it may seem a bit counterculture to mix up products in your sink, consider the wisdom of making your own non-toxic cleaning products. By doing so, you control the ingredients going into your cleaning solutions, make your home healthier, save money and reduce the number of plastic containers destined for the landfill.
If you want to read information about making your own safe, non-toxic cleaning products, check out Lauren Smith McDonough’s informative online article entitled, “8 Homemade Cleaners That Actually Work.” For this article, she interviewed Carolyn Fortes, executive Director for the Good Housekeeping Institute Cleaning Lab, where she worked for 40 years.
If you intend to make your own cleaning products, here are three safety tips. Do not combine ammonia-based cleaners with products that contain bleach, like powdered dishwasher detergent, because they will create highly toxic fumes. Read product labels before doing any mixing to identify any safety precautions. Label DIY products with ingredients because if a child or pet ingests them, it is important to know their ingredients.
Homemade cleaners work as well as store bought ones, but depending on how dirty the surface is, you may have to scrub a bit harder or clean a second time. Here are four simple and safe household cleaners:
1. Homemade brass cleaner:
To clean decorative handles, non-lacquered tarnished brass handles, and other similar fixtures, dampen a sponge with vinegar or lemon juice and sprinkle with table salt. Rub the surface lightly, rinse with water or a clean damp cloth, then dry immediately with a soft cloth.
2. Kitchen cleaner/deodorizer:
Mix four tablespoons of baking soda with one quart of hot water to make a safe cleaner for appliances, counters, and inside your refrigerator. (Baking soda also shines stainless steel appliances and sinks.)
3. Multi-purpose scented cleaner:
Combine rosemary sprigs, lemon rind, one part water, and one part vinegar in a spray bottle. Shake and allow this mixture to infuse for a week before using.
4. Glass cleaner:
In a spray bottle, combine two cups of water, 1/2 cup white or cider vinegar, 1/4 cup rubbing alcohol (70% concentration), and 1-2 drops of orange essential oil for smell. To avoid streaks do not clean on a hot day or in direct sunlight.
Whether you want to buy safe cleaning products or make your own, use these tips to create a healthy home.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
