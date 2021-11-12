Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates drop below 3% again

MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®) on Nov. 10 showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.98 percent.
“Despite the re-acceleration of economic growth, the recent bond rally drove mortgage rates down for the second consecutive week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “These low mortgage rates, combined with the tailwind of first-time homebuyers entering the market, means that purchase demand will remain strong into next year. However, affordability pressures continue to be an ongoing concern for homebuyers.”
30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.98 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending November 10, 2021, down from last week when it averaged 3.09 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 2.84 percent.15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.27 percent with an average 0.6 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.35 percent.
A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.34 percent.5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 2.53 percent with an average 0.4 point, down slightly from last week when it averaged 2.54 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.11 percent.
The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.