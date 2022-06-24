SALISBURY — President Dwight Miller of Gillis Gilkerson is pleased to announce the firm’s recent partnership with Pinnacle Hospitality Group to construct a 97,000+ square foot Cambria Hotel on the corner of Lexus Way and Hood Road in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Gillis Gilkerson celebrated the commencement of construction with an onsite groundbreaking ceremony. The hotel is expected to open doors in late summer 2023.
“We are excited to work with Pinnacle Hospitality Group on their first Delaware hotel,” said Miller. “Their past projects are widely recognized and have positively impacted Delmarva’s tourism market. We look forward to helping them expand their reach northbound by bringing their vision for the Rehoboth Cambria to life.”
The three-story structure will feature 106 guest rooms, a restaurant and bar, a fitness center and indoor pool, multiple outdoor pools and spas, and patios complete with a tiki bar, cabanas, and outdoor fire pits. The Rehoboth Cambria will also offer +/- 5,000 square feet of event space to host and cater banquets, weddings, and business functions.
“We knew Gillis Gilkerson had a good reputation in the area because we had the opportunity to see their work firsthand, right next to some of our own jobsites,” said Tauhid Islam of Pinnacle Hospitality Group. “After meeting with Dwight, I felt very comfortable with our choice to hire GGI for the job.”
Islam added that while the Cambria will share some of the same amenities as the location in Ocean City, Maryland, the focus has been adjusted to better serve Rehoboth’s boutique market. Aesthetically, the current plans feature a monochromatic look, utilizing a black and white color palette to enhance the elegance of the venue. Outdoor space will be maximized with lavish greenery featured throughout.
Gillis Gilkerson’s team is spearheaded by Project Manager Greg Ennis with onsite coordination provided by Superintendent Bill Schiavo.
