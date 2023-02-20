Habitat Choptank receives $750,000 grant toward affordable housing

According to Habitat Choptank, Wells Street in Cambridge will soon be a thriving neighborhood of safe, affordable and energy-efficient homes.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

TRAPPE — Habitat Choptank is one of 14 affordable housing initiatives in seven states that was awarded funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta in 2022, and it’s the only project funded in Maryland.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.