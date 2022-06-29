Hanna team sells Yale Sportswear building in Federalsburg

FEDERALSBURG — Flo Brotzman, advisor, and Henry Hanna, senior advisor, recently settled on 1500 Industrial Park Drive, in Federalsburg. Senior Advisor Wesley Cox with the Hanna Team represented the buyer.
The 29,000 square foot manufacturing facility sits on approximately five acres in the Federalsburg Industrial Park. The building consists of office space and warehouse.
Charles Nemphos, the owner, said, “If you are thinking about selling a commercial property in the Delmarva region, do yourself a favor, talk with Henry Hanna and Flo Brotzman. You will never meet a more knowledgeable team of Realtors anywhere. They toured my facility; gave multiple recommendations to improve the salability and street appeal and did several follow ups.
“Henry and Flo provided me with a through survey of market conditions and resent sales in my surrounding area. After several thoughtful, direct discussions we settled on a listing price which resulted in the highest per square foot settlement on the Eastern Shore in many years. Oh, and by the way, you’ll never meet two more professional, nice people.”
The Federalsburg Industrial Park is located a mile from downtown Federalsburg on Maryland Route 313. The Maryland and Delaware Railroad line borders the park. The park is also located near several ports: Baltimore, 80 miles; Philadelphia, 124 miles; Norfolk, 170 miles; and New York, 207 miles.
SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate is a regional firm specializing in commercial real estate, providing advisory, brokerage, consultation, leasing, and asset & property management services to clients in the Mid-Atlantic Region.
