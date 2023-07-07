EASTON — Does being your own boss and the ability to set your own hours appeal to you? Then you may want to consider a career in the real estate industry.
As an independent contractor your income directly reflects your efforts. Successful Realtors tend to be goal-oriented, persevering, self-motivated, ambitious and people-oriented.
The rewards of a real estate career are the potential for high earnings, status in the community, autonomy, time freedom, helping people, the intellectual challenge and the satisfaction from those accomplishments.
Megan Rosendale, president of Mid-Shore Board of Realtors, said, “I became a Realtor because it is my family business, my grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles have all been involved with Rosendale Realty. It is something I take great pride in. I love being able to work my own schedule and knowing that however much I put into my business is what I will get out of it. I do not ever have to miss a field trip or school play because of work. I can balance my home and work life on my own terms.”
Entry into real estate is relatively easy compared to many careers. Although no two-year or four-year degree is needed, it does require knowledge in many areas. For example, Realtors need to have a knowledge of real estate law, local economics, fair housing laws, types of financing, and government programs.
To sell real estate a state license is required. Maryland requires candidates to complete a pre-licensing 60-hour educational course and pass an exam. These 60-hour sessions can be taken online or with an in-person instructor.
To be a Realtor, is more than just having your real estate license. A Realtor is a member of the National Association of Realtors and held to lofty standards. Realtors are required to have additional education in professionalism, fair housing and abide by a code of ethics not required by those with just a state license.
Entry into the real estate field usually begins as a sales trainee in a brokerage firm that you have chosen. Continuing education is required once you obtain your license.
Mid-Shore Board of Realtors provides continuing education to its members at no additional expense, noted Rosendale, saying, we want all agents to take as much education as needed to be skilled professionals. The classes offered provide the agent with relevant information to enhance their opportunities for success.
Helping people buy and sell property is one of the most important and basic services a Realtor performs. The Realtors’ expertise facilitates the transaction, saving clients time, trouble and money.
“Having a background in law enforcement and public service is something I find very rewarding,” noted Jarnell Foster of Benson and Mangold. “Through my time in law enforcement, I have learned that every call for service is different. This same rule applies to real estate; no two transactions are the same. Becoming a Realtor has allowed me to continue my work in public service and continue to help families in my community with homeownership.”
Although residential sales are the most common is not the only type of real estate to consider. There are other areas in the real estate profession and include:
• Commercial Realtors who specialize in income-producing properties, such as apartment and office buildings, retail stores and warehouses, shopping centers and industrial parks.
• Industrial and office Realtors specialize in the developing, selling or leasing property used for industry or manufacturing.
• Land Realtors deal in land for farming, and acquisition of rural land by cities for residential, commercial, and industrial expansion.
• A property manager’s function is to maintain the property to produce a financial return for the owner and to protect the investment.
Specialized designations from the National Association of Realtors indicate the agents have received additional training and skills in that specific area. These designations include areas such as Resort and Second Home Property Specialist, Senior Real Estate Specialist, and Military Relocation Professional. Maryland Realtors also has specific training for property management.
In addition to selling real estate there are a wide variety of careers that support this industry. These include mortgage brokers, appraisers, home inspectors, home stagers and title or settlement agents. Each of these areas require their own specific training and regulations and each are integral part of the real estate industry.
Whether you are new to the work force or considering a career change, keep the real estate industry in mind. It is a rewarding profession with the flexibility of an independent contractor.
The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. MSBR provides its members with resources to conduct business professionally in accordance with the Realtor Code of Ethics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.