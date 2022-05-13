There is no shortage of Do-It-Yourself home rehabbing shows on television. But if you do not have the skills to do your project yourself, how do you hire the right contractor? These six tips can help you experience an enjoyable process and achieve results you love:
1. Know your goals.
What problems do you plan to solve with your home improvement project? How will your renovation make your life better? How much disturbance are you prepared to live with, and will you stay in the home during construction? Or will you live elsewhere? What is your budget? Do you have reserve funds available for the unexpected “surprises” that often come with a renovation project?
2. Seek referrals.
The best way to find a qualified home renovation expert is by asking friends and trusted advisors for recommendations. You want companies who satisfactorily completed renovations for them in the past. Ask for honest feedback on their experience, were they pleased with the work, and are there any lessons they can share that may help you with your project. The most important question to ask is this, “If you had to do your project all over again … would you still choose the same contractor?”
3. Conduct research.
With recommendations in hand, conduct your own research. Research potential contractors online to see what other consumers have to say about them and check with local and state agencies to see if they have the required licenses and are in good standing. Contact applicable associations (National Association of Home Builders, National Kitchen and Bath Association, National Association of the Remodeling Industry) to verify certifications held and if they are in good standing.
4. Interviewing contractors.
The next step is to conduct interviews with potential contractors. Interview at least three contractors and compare all interviews. Set aside undivided time to see if you connect with the contractor, feel confident in his or her ability and notice any “red flags.”
Prepare a list of questions that include how long they have been in business, how big is his or her crew (full time and subcontractors), does their company have a showroom, can he/she provide copies of all current licenses and proof of insurance coverages, how many similar projects have their completed, any current or past lawsuits, do they maintain good relationships with subcontractors and suppliers, will they provide a list of current clients for you to contact and what warranty do they provide. If you feel confident, bid out the project, review the proposal and compare against other bidders.
5. Understand your involvement.
Learn upfront if you are working with a home improvement contractor or a full-service company. Working with a reputable full-service company may provide you with more peace of mind than with a contractor who just works out of his pickup truck. Understand what you are getting into and what your expectations are for yourself and your contractor. Is this a full-service project or are you expected to file paperwork and handle other details?
6. Carefully read the contract.
Once you received all bids and contracts, take time to review them. If needed, consult a trusted friend, advisor or attorney to answer all questions. A thorough contract should include:
• the site plans
• a change order clause
• a clause dispute resolution clause
• bid price and schedule of payments
• scope of work
• warranty information
• procedural list of close-outs
• a waiver to prevent unpaid vendors from filing liens against your home
If all your research and reviews check out, you can confidently sign the contract and begin your renovation project.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
