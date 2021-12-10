The Christmas season is a time to decorate your home with festive candles, strings of electric lights and beautiful Christmas trees. While it’s a season of boundless joy, it’s important to remember that it is also a season of increased risk for home fires.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, almost half of all holiday fires result from decorations placed too close to a heat source, so be “Fire Smart” as you decorate. If you don’t own a fire extinguisher — buy one today! Keep it readily available and ensure everyone in your home knows how to operate it.
Buy live Christmas trees that are healthy. Gently shake the tree and be sure needles don’t drop off when touched. (If you choose to buy an artificial tree, be sure that it is fire-resistant.) Before putting it into a stand, cut two inches from the base of the trunk to help it better absorb water. Water it regularly, and monitor the water level in the base daily, because as a Christmas tree dries out it becomes more flammable. Position your tree at least three feet from any heating source, and do not block any exits.
Only use lights certified by a recognizable testing laboratory that are low-energy and safety-rated. As you string the tree with lights, inspect every string for frayed wires, broken sockets or loose connections. If you find any strings in this condition, replace them with new lights. Turn off the lights before going out or to bed. While lit candles on Christmas trees may look great in old movies — they don’t belong on your tree!
As you unstring the tree and begin to store the lights for next year, be equally vigilant. Throw out damaged light strings, wrap individual light strings separately and store where they will not be damaged by moisture. After Christmas or when it’s dry, take your Christmas tree to a community recycling center. Most house fires involving Christmas trees occur in January (after Christmas trees have dried out and become highly flammable), so keep your tree away from your home or garage and dispose of it quickly.
While gathering around a fireplace is a wonderful experience, keep all rugs, presents and clothing three feet away from the fireplace. Use a fire screen to contain embers and logs. Before turning in for the night, ensure all embers are fully extinguished.
Since most holiday celebrations involve cooking, be sure to take precautions against kitchen fires. Keep children, pets, decorations and towels away from the stove or oven. Clean up all grease spills in the kitchen to prevent a spark from igniting them. If you deep fry a turkey outdoors, keep the fryer away from trees or structures, and keep children and pets at least three feet away.
We all love the warmth of lit candles in the windows and throughout the house, but electric ones provide a safer alternative. If you choose to display a lit Menorah or Kinara (for Hannukah or Kwanza), practice fire safety procedures by locating these three feet from curtains or other flammable items and place them on a non-flammable surface or tray to catch melting wax. Do not leave these unattended.
Lastly, what holiday season is complete without fireworks? These are the grand finale for any occasion. But remember to choose a location away from trees and buildings, keep children and pets a safe distance away from where you launch these explosives, and keep a bucket of water or fire extinguisher on hand.
May this Christmas be your safest yet as you create memories that will last a lifetime!
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.