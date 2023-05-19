To inspect or not to inspect, that has been the question over the past two years. With the incredible level of competition for the limited supply of houses on the market, buyers have opted to waive inspection to gain the advantage in these bidding wars. Veteran agents, such as the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors President Megan Rosendale, have been advising their clients not to forgo this valuable tool in the home-buying process.
The inspection process is a valuable tool to identify potential structural, mechanical and safety defects that could be both dangerous and costly, if not addressed. As the buyer, it allows you to negotiate with the seller for the repair of the defect or credit so you may make repairs after the purchase. Even with an “as-is” purchase the inspection provides the option to terminate the contract if extreme damage or structural issues are determined. But a key benefit of the inspection is the opportunity for the buyer to view and learn about their future home.
Inspectors will point out the location of water and gas shut-off valves, operation and reset of GFCI receptacles, test appliances, operate the HVAC system; in both heating and cooling modes, identify HVAC filter locations, and point out other control functions that may assist the buyer as they transition into their new residence. And of course, we are viewing the condition of the foundation, the roof, the trim and siding, drainage, the basement or crawl space, and the attic for signs of damage or defect. For houses on well and septic systems, inspect these systems because, while not clearly visible, a failing septic system could be thousands of dollars to replace or repair.
For first-time buyers, it is a great time to ask questions. Remember that no question is a dumb question. Use your inspector as a resource. While extremely helpful to the first-time buyers this question-and-answer opportunity applies to all buyers, according to Dave Whaley, owner of National Property Inspections and a Mid-Shore Board of Realtors affiliate member.
“I really enjoy being able to explain the workings of the hone to the new buyers,” said Whaley.
For sellers, your inspector also has a service that may assist in the selling of your home when you have a pre-listing inspection. If you are contemplating a future listing of your home, your inspector can inspect your home and identify repair or safety items that can be addressed before placing your residence on the market. These items would likely be found by your buyer’s inspector and would have to be repaired or negotiated, post-inspection. If these repair items are addressed now; there may be cost savings, because there is time to either make the repairs yourself or shop around for a better price, you may reduce your days on the market; because you remove questions about the house and ultimately the reduction of stressors when selling your home.
Buying your first home, your retirement home, or any real estate transaction involves a dedicated team. Your lender, your agent, your inspectors, and your title company. Mid-Shore Realtors and affiliate members are all there to make sure that you have an enjoyable transaction and that you are confident in your decision for one of the biggest investments of your life, noted Rosendale.
For more information on home inspections contact Mid-Shore Board of Realtors affiliate member David Whaley at 410-463-7480 or e-mail him at inspectnpi@comcast.net.
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors has over 600 Realtors and Affiliates. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. See www.midshoreboarofrealtors.com for more resources and information.
