The U.S. needs to not just build more new homes but create more homes that are affordable to most people, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors and Realtor.com. The report found that the U.S. market is missing available homes that the average middle-income of up to $75,000 can afford. The same can be said for Maryland and our local area. Maryland Realtors estimates that the state is short 120,000 low to middle income units and this number is growing.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.