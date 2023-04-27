While some properties are not selling as quickly as they did a year ago, per Diana Albers, Mid-Shore Board of REALTORS affiliate member and owner of Superior Staging and Redesign, she is seeing homes staged go under contract quickly.
Home buyers, many of whom are stretching their budgets to the maximum, are looking for move-in-ready properties that don’t require a lot of extra repair expenses. With staging, you minimize the negatives and accentuate the positives of a property to make the best impression, even if the home isn’t in perfect condition, according to the National Association of REALTORS 2023 Profile of Home Staging.
Staging is an investment that helps maximize the rate of return on the sale of the property. Albers noted the cost to stage a home depends on the size of the home and what is needed but is well under the monthly expense a homeowner would pay. Also, about 75% of sellers saw a rate of return of 5% to 15% over the asking price, according to data from the Real Estate Staging Association (RESA).
“Buyers want to easily imagine themselves in the home, and home staging is a way to showcase the property in its best light,” noted Megan Rosendale, president of Mid-Shore Board of REALTORS. Home stagers help sellers by adding furniture when there is none or exchanging outdated furniture. There is no question that a dark, empty property will not get the same attention as one filled with an updated look. Not only does it instantly help buyers visualize their furniture in the home, but it also creates a more spacious and inviting room.
The National Association of REALTORS 2023 profile on Home Staging highlights items that showcase how staging helps both sellers and buyers. They are:
- orty-eight percent of seller’s agents say staging helps the property sell faster.
- Twenty percent of buyer’s and seller’s agents say staging increases the dollar value of offers by 1% to 5% compared to similar homes that aren’t staged. The increase in the price of the home easily pays for the home staging.
- Eighty-one percent of buyer’s agents say staging a home makes it easier for clients to visualize themselves living in that home.
- Fifty-five percent of all agents say buyers expect homes to look like properties they see on home improvement shows.
- Agents say the most important rooms to stage are the living room, primary bedroom and kitchen.
Here are the top home improvement items I recommend to my clients before they list their property, according to Rosendale.
- Declutter: 96%
- Home the entire home professionally cleaned: 88%
- Remove pets during showings: 83%
- Have professional photos taken: 73%
- Make those minor repairs: 72%
- Have the carpet cleaned: 71%
Ninety-nine percent of millennial home buyers start their search online, according to National Association of REALTORS data. Even in a hot market, staging a property can directly influence a buyer’s decision to see the home in person and submit an offer. You want the house to look its best and to highlight those special features that set it apart from the competition. You only get one chance to make a first impression.
When you are ready to sell, meet with your REALTOR and discuss how staging your home can help you get a better price and sell faster.
For more information on staging visit https://superiorstagingandredesign.com or call Diana Albers at 410-708-5209.
The Mid-Shore Board of REALTORS® has over 500 members and affiliates. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors (MSBR) is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. MSBR provides its members with resources to conduct business professionally in accordance with the Realtor Code of Ethics. Visit www.midshoreboardofrealtors.com to learn more.
