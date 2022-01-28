The key to home selling is selecting the agent you feel would be your best advocate. Finding the right agent is like dating — if your first impression isn’t good, there won’t be a second date! Conversely, if you feel synergy, you could be on the way to making a very wise business decision indeed … and maybe even a lifelong friendship!
If you don’t have a relationship with an agent, interview three agents from different real estate companies. Ask friends, neighbors and co-workers for recommendations. You can also do much research online on Facebook, Zillow, Yelp, Google and Realtor.com. Contact the agents whose sales record and reputation appeal to you and schedule a time for each to come out separately to meet you and preview your home.
Once that meeting occurs, the agents will schedule an appointment with you to discuss their detailed report called a Competitive or Comparative Market Analysis. This is a computer-generated report highlighting homes with similar features, size and style that sold near your home within a recent time period. This helps you determine a list price for your home. Agents personalize the report to include their bio, marketing plan, and thoughts on repairs and selling tips.
It is important to realize three things about market analysis reports. First, they are NOT an appraisal. An appraisal is a fee-based property study (that could cost thousands of dollars) created by a licensed appraiser which combines sale data from the multiple list system with actual construction costs as if you had to rebuild your home at today’s costs. An appraisal is a highly detailed report that banks and mortgage companies rely on to base mortgage lending while a market analysis is simply a report on recent comparable homes sold in your area.
Secondly, unless agents obtain access to private sale data or data from additional multiple list systems, they are all using the same data pool to decide the value range for your home. Unless one agent discovers something of significant additional value about your home (such as the ability to subdivide your land) or a market reason indicating why a higher value is indicated (such as being the only six-bedroom home in a community), most market analysis reports should land within the same value range.
Thirdly, an agent representing a buyer uses the same MLS data that your agent relied upon to price your home to determine an offer price for your home. If the list price of your home is significantly above the value comparable data reports, many buyers (even in this market) will not make an offer.
Here are 10 key questions to ask when interviewing agents:
1. Why did you go into real estate and how much experience do you have?
2. Why do you work for your current real estate company and how will that benefit me?
3. How many homes have you sold? What was the average days they were on the market?
4. How and when and do you update your clients?
5. What is your suggested list price and most likely sales price (and why)?
6. Who does your photography?
7. What specific things do I need to repair or replace?
8. What is your marketing plan for my home (including most realistic list price and probable sales price)?
9. What is the toughest real estate problem you’ve handled in the past?
10. Can you provide testimonials & references from past clients?
To complete the interview process, compare the agents reports, contact references and call back the agent who seems the best fit to sell your home.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.