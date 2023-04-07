When something crosses my path that makes me curious I investigate it. Home title theft is one such thing. So, what is home title theft? Home title theft is another form of identity theft that can be disastrous for anyone who has their title stolen. Seniors are more at risk than most people because they have more home equity and are more susceptible to scams.
Here’s some good news to allay some of your fears. Homeowners usually have different protections from insurance policies, title insurance and government agency actions. Here’s an important tip — even if you do not have a mortgage — obtain owner’s title insurance coverage.
Home title theft or home stealing occurs when someone fraudulently obtains your identity and transfers the title to your home into their name. This is also known as deed theft or title fraud. The goal of this felonious activity is for scammers to combine identity theft with mortgage fraud so they can steal your home, take out additional mortgages or steal your equity.
For criminals to steal your title they need to steal or obtain your identity (name, social security number, date of birth and account numbers) so they can forge your home deed and make it look authentic. With the advent of online records (including county tax records) and an increase in thefts of mail from vulnerable mailboxes, this form of identity theft is on the rise.
While the ads for companies providing home title theft insurance offer a good service, their ads are structured to make it seem that this crime is expanding rapidly. However, while this is something to take actions to prevent, things are not as bad as these advertisements portray. According to the FBI, in 2021 there were over 11,000 reported cases of real estate related fraud, but title fraud accounted for only a small percentage of this number.
So, what are the warning signs that your identity may be compromised and your home title is at risk? Like most crimes, title theft leaves clues. You may see unusual and unexplained items showing up on your credit report — like new mortgages and different lenders — and mail that you normally receive from creditors begins disappearing. A gigantic red flag would be receiving new paperwork for loans for which you did not apply.
If you subscribe to a home title protection agency and they notify you of unusual financial transactions, this will also cause alarm. Another significant sign that someone is attempting to scam you is people contacting you posing as a real estate agent, attorney, title company or lender requesting confidential account or personal identification information.
Here are four key steps to protect yourself from home title theft:
1. Get protection.
If this issue really concerns you, consider signing up for a policy that provides account protection.
2. Secure your mail.
Open, unprotected mailboxes offer drive by thieves access to any and all financial and personal data that comes to you in the mail or that leaves your home. Buy a lockable mailbox or a post office box. Never leave outgoing bills in the mailbox.
3. Change credentials.
Change your log in credentials for your mortgage, credit cards and bank accounts.
4. Seek help.
If you feel you are a victim of home title theft, contact all three credit bureaus and contact your local police department.
While home title theft is rare, it is on the rise. Research ways to protect yourself from this and all forms of identity theft as they are an ever-increasing crime worldwide.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
