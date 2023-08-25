Identifying faulty circuit breakers can protect your home

Examples of faulty circuit breaker panels to look out for.

 SUBMITTED

Electricity is at the center of our everyday lives. From computers, cell phones, televisions, and even now our vehicles. We find ourselves in a world where most things are powered by electricity, and we just trust that this electricity is safe. There are a multitude of items that ensure that we are delivered safe electricity throughout our day, and one of the most important items is our circuit breakers. Daniel Morris, Certified Master Inspector with Blackwater Home Inspectors, is a preferred partner with Mid-Shore Board of Realtors and explains circuit breakers and home safety.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.