Identifying faulty circuit breakers can protect your home

Electricity is at the center of our everyday lives. From computers, cell phones, televisions, and even now our vehicles. We find ourselves in a world where most things are powered by electricity, and we just trust that this electricity is safe. There are a multitude of items that ensure that we are delivered safe electricity throughout our day, and one of the most important items is our circuit breakers. Daniel Morris, Certified Master Inspector with Blackwater Home Inspectors, is a preferred partner with Mid-Shore Board of Realtors and explains circuit breakers and home safety.
Circuit breakers are a safety device that is used to protect the electrical wiring running throughout our homes. The wiring in our home is designed to handle a certain amount of electricity that is normal for the fixtures it’s attached to. The circuit breaker will detect if more electricity than the wire is rated for is being used, and “trip” to shut off the electrical current to the fixture.
What happens if this system fails?
The wiring can then become too hot from this increased electrical current and cause a home fire to start. Throughout the development of the electrical safety devices found inside of our homes, there have been some defective products that made their way into some homes. Here are some of those circuit breaker panels, and how to identify if they are installed in your home.
Federal Pacific Electric company manufactured a series of panels from 1950-1980 called a “Stab-Lok” panel. The Federal Pacific Electric company purposefully cheated safety testing to ensure that their new “Stab-Lok” panel would pass the testing. When in actuality, these circuit breakers were later found to have a failure rate of about 30 percent. This means that in the case of too much electrical current being sent down the wire to a fixture, the breaker will not trip, and will cause the circuit to become overloaded and potentially cause a fire. These panels and breakers were installed in millions of homes during the production time, and while estimates vary, hundreds of thousands are believed to still be in use. Replacement of both the circuit breakers and panels is recommended.
Identifying these panels and breakers is very simple however. Look at your electrical panel and see if the name “Stab-Lok” is identified anywhere on the cover plate, you will not need to remove any screws. Also, look for the red coloring located behind the circuit breaker number rating (15,20,30,50, etc.). When in doubt, always reach out to a licensed electrician for help in identifying.
Another common circuit breaker panel with a history of safety defects is the Zinsco/Sylvania electrical panel. This type of electrical panel began production under the Zinsco name, before eventually being bought out by the Sylvania company. Sylvania then continued the production of this circuit breaker panel with no changes made. These panels were installed from the mid-1950s through the mid-1970s. These types of electrical breakers also had a history of failing to trip when overloading occurred. This led to arcs and overloading of the breaker to panel connection. The circuit breakers would often become fused to the electrical panel and be unable to be removed. What’s worse, they would also melt the internal components of the breaker and make them unable to be tripped whatsoever. These breakers and panels are also easily identifiable.
First, look for the labeling of the panel. The older units will have the “Zinsco” name, while units produced in the ’70s will have the “Sylvania” name. Both of these panel names, however, will use the same breaker look. The breakers are skinnier than other electrical breakers seen today. They also had utilized colors, much like the Federal Pacific panel that you do not see. The moveable part of the breaker, that will (hopefully) move in the event of a trip, is colored either red, a light green, or a brighter green color. Identifying if there is damage to these breakers is only possible by having a licensed electrician remove the breaker from the panel.
There are more dangers with electricity, however these two common electrical panels are easily identifiable, and can save your home from damage. If you have a home built before the 1990s, it may not hurt to take a minute or so to double check your electrical panel to ensure it is not one of these two defective panels. If you suspect you have one of these panels or are not sure what type of panel you have, reach out to a local electrician or a qualified home inspector to learn more.
